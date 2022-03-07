Benchmark Leak Shows Why Google’s Pixel 6a Is Worth the Wait

While we’ve been following Pixel 6a leaks for a while now, some new benchmark tests leaked teasing high-end performance and show why Google’s Pixel 6a is worth the wait.

Late last year, several leaks suggested that Google planned to use its same powerful Tensor processor from the full-size Pixel 6 in the smaller and more affordable Pixel 6a. If true, it would deliver near-flagship performance while enabling many of the more expensive Pixel 6’s software features.

Considering Google’s A-series is always more affordable than its regular Pixel, that could be a big deal. Well, now we have benchmark tests that back up those claims, showing Google’s cheap Pixel 6a will offer high-end performance for those on a budget.

Geekbench test results spotted by MySmartPrice reveal nearly identical scores from the smaller Pixel 6a as Google’s most expensive Pixel 6 Pro from late last year. As shown above, the Pixel 6a scores 2833 in multi-core, just a hair slower than the Pixel 6 Pro’s typical 2890 score. In addition, the CPU information page shows two high-performance ARM cores at 2.8 GHz, two “mid” 2.25 GHz A76 cores, and four smaller A55 cores aimed at efficiency. While that all sounds like jibberish, it’s identical to what Google offers on the Pixel 6 Pro.

The only difference here is Google’s upcoming Pixel 6a comes with 6GB of RAM instead of 8GB like the regular Pixel 6 and 12GB in the Pixel 6 Pro. However, performance didn’t suffer as much as you’d expect from the change. The benchmark tests completed and rank both the single-core and multi-core scores in the same range as the Pixel 6 line.

In 2021, Google managed to offer its Pixel 6 for only $600, which leads many to believe the upcoming Pixel 6a will cost around $449. If all the leaks and rumors are correct, as are these benchmark tests, the Pixel 6a will undoubtedly be worth the wait. Plus, we’re hearing it’ll be here sooner than later, alongside Google’s new Pixel Watch.