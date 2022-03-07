Samsung’s Foldables Could Get a Major Update This Year, Thanks to Google

We recently learned that several big-screen Android devices, like Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 3, would be getting a big update later this year. Of course, we’re talking about Android 12L, Google’s new version of Android designed and optimized for tablets and foldable devices.

When Google announced the Android 12L beta back in October, it suggested the revamped software would be available early in 2022. As promised, today, the software is available to select Pixel devices. In a blog post, Google’s VP of engineering for Android, Andrei Popescu, said 12L would also ship to devices from three more manufacturers later this year. Those being Samsung, Lenovo, and Microsoft.

We’ve already seen the Android 12L beta on Lenovo’s P12 Pro tablet, so that makes sense. However, we weren’t sure if Samsung and Google would work together so quickly to get this done. Many expected Samsung to take the changes aimed at foldables in Android 12L and blend it into Android 13 and One UI, which they probably will. Still, it sounds like select users will get to enjoy those features earlier than expected.

We’re not sure exactly which Samsung will get Android 12L later this year, but it’s safe to assume the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3, potentially the Fold 2, not to mention the Flip 3. Additionally, Samsung has some of the best Android tablets on the market, and the exciting giant new Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra could be perfect for Google’s latest software.

The announcement didn’t say how many devices from each manufacturer would get this new software, so we’ll have to wait and see how many Samsung devices join the beta. It sounds like Microsoft’s Surface Duo will also get to enjoy the fruits of Google’s labor, potentially making it an even better foldable.

Android 12L has various design changes and features with tablets and foldables in mind for those unaware. Some of those include a revamped notification shade that separates things into two columns for ease of use, new multi-column layouts where appropriate, and an all-new taskbar. In addition, the software lets you open and run apps side-by-side, plus a host of other tweaks to allow owners to take full advantage of bigger screens. You can see more from the official Google link below.

While this is exciting for tablet users, we’re looking forward to how it changes the experience on foldables like Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 3 and future devices.