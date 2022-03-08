Apple Announces iPad Air With M1 Processor and 5G

It’s a new year, and that means new Apple products. Announced during its Peek Performance event livestream, the latest 2022 iPad Air 5th generation made its debut. The slim tablet follows the same path as the iPad Pro from last year, getting a powerful new Apple M1 chipset, optional 5G connectivity, and an improved front camera with Center Stage support.

At first glance, the latest iPad Air doesn’t look that different, as it has the same overall design and screen size as previous models. However, a lot changed on the inside. Unfortunately, Apple didn’t add the Liquid Retina XDR display from the iPad Pro, but the new Air will get the same powerful M1 chip to power all your tasks, apps, and games.

For starters, the new iPad Air comes with an even faster USB-C port, not to mention an upgraded camera setup on the front. The front gets a new 12-megapixel FaceTime camera inside the bezel that supports Center Stage, where the camera can track users for the perfect shot or while on video calls. Then, as expected, Apple will be offering several fun colors, including space gray, starlight, pink, purple, and blue finishes, to fit any user’s style.

Perhaps the most significant upgrade is to the silicon, as Apple decided to go with the new M1 processor rather than the A15 Bionic chipset. This is essentially the same desktop-class chip that powers Apple’s latest laptops, meaning the new iPad Air has plenty of power.

The upgraded M1 chip in the iPad Air offers 60-percent better CPU performance than the previous generation, double the graphics performance, and should improve battery life.

Additionally, the 2022 iPad Air supports 5G with download speeds up to 3.5 gigabits per second, the 2nd-Gen iPad pencil, and runs the latest iPad OS full of valuable features.

The best part is that iPad fans can get all this for the same affordable price as the original. Apple confirmed its new iPad Air Wi-Fi model would have the same $599 starting price, with Wi-Fi + 5G models starting at $749. In addition, it’ll be available in a base 64GB storage model, with a more expensive 256GB configuration. Pre-orders open on March 11th.

Grab the powerful new iPad Air from March 18th from the Apple Store or the buy box below.