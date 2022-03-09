Volkswagen Revives the Microbus with its ID. Buzz EV

Hippies and classic car fans rejoice—the VW Microbus is back! Volkswagen debuted the modern Microbus, called the ID Buzz, during a livestream on March 9th. The vehicle will launch in Europe later this year, though it won’t sail across the pond until 2024.

Despite its genuinely terrible name, the ID Buzz remains relatively faithful to the Microbus’ legacy. It’s big and blocky, though with a more streamlined design to maximize aerodynamics. The interior contains a bunch of recycled materials, and of course, the vehicle is festival-friendly.

Volkswagen specifically debuted ID Buzz on stage at SXSW (ahead of any concerts), likely to reference the Microbus’ popularity among festival-goers in the psychedelic 60s.

While VW hasn’t revealed the ID Buzz’s range, we expect it to travel around 300 miles on a charge. The vehicle features a 77kWh battery, which powers a 150kw rear motor. Notably, VW promises that the ID Buzz will charge from 5% to 80% in just half an hour—you’ll only see this rate at a fast-charging station, though, where the ID Buzz supports 170kW of charging power.

The ID Buzz is built on top of Volkswagen’s MEB drive matrix, which is a popular EV solution utilized by the Volkswagen ID.4, the Audi Q5 e-tron, and future Ford Europe vehicles. So, if ID Buzz’s specs sound a bit familiar, that’s because it contains the same technology as many other EVs.

I should note that Volkswagen revealed a second EV, called the ID Cargo. This is a larger “people mover” styled vehicle that isn’t expected to launch outside of Europe. No worries—the standard ID Buzz is quite large with 138 cubic feet of cargo area (nearly twice as much as a Range Rover), and the U.S. variant will be even bigger.