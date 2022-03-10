Boost Mobile’s “Carrier Crusher” Deal Is Too Cheap

Boost Mobile is back with another “Carrier Crusher” deal, and this time it’s giving customers a fancy 5G smartphone and a year of 5G service all for one low fee. Previous deals only offered discounts on phone plans, but this time you’ll get a 6.5-inch Android phone and 5G service for 12 months for $199.

Yes, that’s a one-time payment, and you’ll have unlimited calls and texts, along with 1GB of 5G data for $200. And while that sounds like a screaming good deal, it’s almost too cheap. That’s because while those on a budget will appreciate the discount, most people will quickly go over the plan’s limited 1GB of data before the end of the month.

However, Boost Mobile understands that 1GB may not be enough for everyone, which is why you can get the same phone and deal with 5GB of monthly data for $279. Or, customers can go even bigger by getting the phone, one year of service, and 15GB of monthly data for $340. The 5GB plan sounds like a good middle ground and is probably where this deal should have started.

For those wondering, this Crusher deal comes with the Boost Mobile Celero 5G smartphone. It offers a 6.5-inch HD display with a notched cutout for the front-facing camera. The phone is powered by a MediaTek processor with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage, along with a 4,000 mAh battery good enough for all-day usage. There are three cameras on the back, just don’t expect Samsung Galaxy-like performance from those cameras.

While this deal isn’t for everyone, it’s certainly a valid option for some customers. It’s worth noting that the Celero 5G phone is usually $139, while you can get the same 1GB of 5G phone plan for $10 a month, which comes out to $260 before tax and fees. So while this isn’t a crazy discount, it’s worth considering for those on a budget.

Boost Mobile’s latest Carrier Crusher deal with a phone and 1-year of 5G service for $199 is available starting today at retailers or Boost’s online store.