Satechi Trio Wireless Charger Review: Sleek, Space-Saving, and Expensive

8/10 ? 1 - Absolute Hot Garbage

2 - Sorta Lukewarm Garbage

3 - Strongly Flawed Design

4 - Some Pros, Lots Of Cons

5 - Acceptably Imperfect

6 - Good Enough to Buy On Sale

7 - Great, But Not Best-In-Class

8 - Fantastic, with Some Footnotes

9 - Shut Up And Take My Money

10 - Absolute Design Nirvana Rating: Price: $119

The old adage that “three’s a crowd” is especially true when those three are devices each needs a charger and cable. Satechi’s Trio Wireless Charger organizes your iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods in a single compact place and with just one cord and power supply.

Here's What We Like You know where your devices are when they're charging

Organizes your desk or night table

Reduces the need for multiple wall outlets and cables And What We Don't Somewhat expensive

Requires that the devices have wireless charging capability

Some phones may slip off the charge area

Two Too Many Chargers

Many of us have multiple Apple products. And each of those products needs to be recharged regularly. If you are like me, you have charging cables and magnetic chargers all over the house or office. And, if you are exceptionally organized, you have all these cables and chargers in one place, taking up valuable counter or night table space and requiring an extra place to plug three chargers into a two-socket wall outlet.

Advertisement



The Trio 3-in-1 from Satechi that I’ve been testing for the past several weeks does an impressive job of keeping my devices charged up and ready to go. But the most significant advantage to the Trio is also the most obvious — it eliminates clutter and reduces the number of cords between multiple devices down to a single cable between the charging station and the wall socket. It also makes it easy to find your phone, watch, and true wireless earbuds in the morning. No more “where did I leave it?” problems (assuming you remembered to put all of them on the Trio.)

The Trio consists of a 4.53 x 8.66 x 0.51-inch flat pad, a USB-C to USB-C cable, and a 24-watt wall-wart PD-capable power supply. You can raise the charging pad for an Apple Watch so that the watch can function in Night Stand mode.

Keep in mind that wireless charging is usually somewhat slower than wired charging, which may be a consideration if you frequently need to fill a depleted battery quickly. You’ll, of course, want to make sure your devices are compatible with wireless charging. At this point, most modern iPhones and Android phones are, but some aren’t. How long it will take to charge your device entirely depends on how much power a device has left when you place it on the pad and how many watts the charger can deliver.

Great, but Not Perfect Again, not all iPhone models are supported; they need to be capable of wireless charging. These include the iPhone 13 Pro Max/13 Pro/13, iPhone 12 Pro Max/12 Pro/12/12 mini, iPhone 11 Pro Max/11 Pro/11, and the iPhone XS Max/XS/XR/X/ and 8 Plus. Other Qi-enabled smartphones such as Samsung’s S10+/S10/S9+/S9/S8+ and S8 are also supported as long as they don’t exceed 7.5 watts. Advertisement

If you are using this with a case, the magnetic feature, which lightly holds your phone in place and protects from jostling, may not function if the case doesn’t support the MagSafe protocol. That doesn’t necessarily mean it won’t charge your phone, just that a slight jostling might displace the phone enough so that it doesn’t work. My iPhone is in a beautiful leather case by Mujjo and has occasionally slipped from the charging position unnoticed. In addition to space for your phone, AirPods Pro/AirPods Gen 3/2 and the Apple Watch Series 7/6/SE/5/4/3/2/1 also have their own spots on the charging pad. Each pad is capable of a different amount of power delivery which enables the Trio to charge up to three devices simultaneously — an Apple Watch (2.5W), AirPods with wireless charging case (5W), and a Qi-enabled iPhone (up to 7.5W). The included 24-watt power supply is more than up to the task. Unfortunately, if Apple doesn’t make your smartwatch, it probably won’t work with the Trio. Hooking up the Trio is a no-brainer. The packaging includes a 40-inch USB-C cable and a 24-watt PD power supply. Plug the cable into the Trio on one end and the power supply on the other, insert the power supply into an AC outlet, and you’re ready to go. The Trio has three small LEDs at the front of the pad which light up when the device is correctly positioned on the charging pad.

Is It for You?

In making a purchasing decision, there are several things to consider. The first and most obvious is whether you have enough devices to fit on the Trio to justify the price. If you only have a smartphone with wireless charging capability, numerous single phone charging stages and pads will do the job for $20 or less. And, if you have a wireless charging capable phone and an Apple Watch but don’t have, nor ever intend to buy, Apple AirPods, there are two-device wireless charging stations that take less desk or night table space and a smaller bite out of your wallet. Likewise, using the chargers you already own is more economical, if less convenient for anyone on a really tight budget.

Advertisement



But if you’re looking to reduce the clutter, have all three compatible wireless charge-capable devices, and appreciate a quality product, the Satechi Trio, while a bit pricey, is an excellent approach to keeping your devices charged up and ready to use.