LEGO Super Mario Finally Gets a Princess Peach Expansion

To help celebrate March 10th, Mar10 Day, LEGO announced that the reigning royal princess is finally making her way to our shelves. In partnership with Nintendo, LEGO continues to release interactive Super Mario sets, and now fans can enjoy an animated Princess Peach figure, along with Peach’s own castle expansion set.

The Adventures with Peach Starter kit is $59.99 and will work with all existing LEGO Mario courses and castles. Unlike most LEGO sets, these builds are interactive, making them even more enjoyable for LEGO and Mario fans.

Like previous LEGO Mario sets released in 2020, the Princess Peach set has the same LCD and animation technology that controls the character’s facial expressions. There’s also another screen on the chest, a speaker, and a built-in sensor to scan and react to different colors of LEGO bricks. Then, as expected, fans can use a companion app and connect to Princess Peach over Bluetooth and partake in fun LEGO-themed two-player games.

And while animated faces and such are fun, you’ll also love finally being able to build Princess Peach’s castle. Her home is a 354-piece set that should be pretty easy to assemble.

The set also includes non-interactive but fun digital coin-collecting parts, including a green start pipe, goal pole, swing set, a lava bubble-launching challenge, Lemmy and Yellow Toad figures, and even a flying ? block from the games.

Better yet, Princess Peach’s castle is entirely modular, meaning it can be rebuilt and combined with the other LEGO Super Mario sets. The Adventures of Peach starter kit is $59.99 and will be available starting August 1st from the link below.