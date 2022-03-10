Razer Adds New Audio and Lighting Products to Its Streamer Collection

Having a good personality isn’t enough—in order to capture compelling live video, you need good audio and lighting. Thankfully, Razer just launched three new products to improve the sound and scene of your stream.

Razer’s most exciting new product is the compact Audio Mixer, a four-channel device that lets you control in-stream audio levels on the fly. Plug one microphone into the first channel, and use the other three to control the volume of games, soundboards, and other audio sources. Notably, the Razer Audio Mixer features dedicated mute buttons for each channel, plus a “bleep” button to hide your potty mouth.

But I’m also pretty pumped about the new Razer Key Light Chroma, an RGB lighting panel that can integrate with your streams. Choose from over 16.8 million color options to help set your scene, or program lighting effects and animations to celebrate new subscriptions, donations, and other in-stream events. Razer Key Light Chroma comes with a desk mount, but not a tripod stand.

And then there’s the Razer Seiren BT, a wireless lapel microphone that cancels out background noise to capture your voice with maximum clarity. This microphone seems like a killer option for podcasts, videos, or live interviews. That said, a traditional mic may be better for most livestreams.

Razer’s new Audio Mixer, Key Light Chroma, and Seiren BT are now available at the company’s website. They cost $250, $300, and $100, respectively.

