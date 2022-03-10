X
Popular Searches
News

Try a Month of the Most Powerful Cloud Gaming Service for $20

Andrew Heinzman
Andrew Heinzman
News Editor

Andrew is the News Editor for Review Geek, where he covers breaking stories and manages the news team. He joined Life Savvy Media as a freelance writer in 2018 and has experience in a number of topics, including mobile hardware, audio, and IoT. Read more...

About Review Geek
@andrew_andrew__
| 1 min read
A gamer playing NVIDIA GeForce Now on their smartphone.
nikkimeel/Shutterstock.com

What if you could enjoy NVIDIA RTX 3080 graphics without buying an expensive gaming PC? That’s the idea behind NVIDIA GeForce Now’s newest cloud gaming tier, which we reviewed late last year. The powerful cloud gaming subscription once required a six-month subscription, but now, you can try a month for just $20.

Spending $20 for a month of NVIDIA GeForce Now RTX 3080 is a lot cheaper than buying half a year’s worth of access, which costs $100 up front. While the six-month subscription is technically a cheaper option (it works out to about $16.67 a month), it’s better to test a month of the service to see if it’s right for you.

Nvidia GeForce NOW RTX 3080 Impressions: The Forefront of Visuals ... and Price
RELATEDNvidia GeForce NOW RTX 3080 Impressions: The Forefront of Visuals ... and Price

Of course, NVIDIA GeForce Now’s free tier can give you a decent idea of how cloud gaming works in your home. You don’t need to buy any new games for this service—it simply pulls compatible titles from your Steam, GOG, or Epic library.

GeForce Now works on most platforms, including Android, iOS, Google Chrome, Android TV, macOS, and Windows. It’s also supported by select LG smart TVs. Try the service today for free, or give the high-end RTX 3080 tier a go for just $20.

High-End Game Streaming

NVIDIA GeForce Now

NVIDIA GeForce Now streams your existing game library to mobile phones, tablets, smart TVs, laptops, and desktop computers. Try it now for free, or give the RTX 3080 tier a shot for just $20.

NVIDIA

 

READ NEXT
Andrew Heinzman Andrew Heinzman
Andrew is the News Editor for Review Geek, where he covers breaking stories and manages the news team. He joined Life Savvy Media as a freelance writer in 2018 and has experience in a number of topics, including mobile hardware, audio, and IoT. Read Full Bio »

The above article may contain affiliate links, which help support Review Geek.