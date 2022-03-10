Try a Month of the Most Powerful Cloud Gaming Service for $20

What if you could enjoy NVIDIA RTX 3080 graphics without buying an expensive gaming PC? That’s the idea behind NVIDIA GeForce Now’s newest cloud gaming tier, which we reviewed late last year. The powerful cloud gaming subscription once required a six-month subscription, but now, you can try a month for just $20.

Spending $20 for a month of NVIDIA GeForce Now RTX 3080 is a lot cheaper than buying half a year’s worth of access, which costs $100 up front. While the six-month subscription is technically a cheaper option (it works out to about $16.67 a month), it’s better to test a month of the service to see if it’s right for you.

Of course, NVIDIA GeForce Now’s free tier can give you a decent idea of how cloud gaming works in your home. You don’t need to buy any new games for this service—it simply pulls compatible titles from your Steam, GOG, or Epic library.

GeForce Now works on most platforms, including Android, iOS, Google Chrome, Android TV, macOS, and Windows. It’s also supported by select LG smart TVs. Try the service today for free, or give the high-end RTX 3080 tier a go for just $20.