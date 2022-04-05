11 Geeky Jigsaw Puzzles That Are More Fun Than Video Games

We’re big fans of tech and spend nearly every waking minute thinking about it, but sometimes it’s nice to step back and find other ways to pass the time without it. And what better candidate for unplugged fun than a good ol’ jigsaw puzzle?

Whether you’re looking for a smaller puzzle with a simple-yet-fun picture to knock out over the weekend, or a giant puzzle with a challenging design or weirdly-shaped pieces, we’re sure you’ll love these geeky picks. We found puzzles for all kinds of fandoms, ranging from video games and nature to art and Star Wars.

Old School Cool: Retro Video Game Puzzle

Remember playing Duck Hunt, Kirby’s Adventures, and Dr. Mario back in the day? We love all those classic formative video games, and this detail-rich puzzle is the perfect homage to these popular titles from the 80s and 90s. The retro video game puzzle features 1,000 pieces and should give you hours of nostalgic fun. It measures 28 x 20 inches and is made from 100% recycled puzzle board. Pieces snap together easily thanks to its precision-cut design, and it features fun video games like Final Fantasy, Super Mario Brothers, Pac-Man, and more.

Question Your Sanity: Pink/Blue Gradient Puzzle

Puzzles with an actual picture are cool and all, but they’re child’s play. Test your skills (and your sanity) with this 500-piece gradient puzzle. You’ll need to bring your best strategies, sorting skills, and eyeglasses to the table for this one. Can you handle the challenge when there’s only blue to pink (or any of the other cool variants the seller offers)? We triple dog dare you to complete this one in a single weekend.

Glorious Disney: All Characters Stained Glass Puzzle

Love all things Disney? You’ve got to get your hands on this unique puzzle then! It features all of the classic Disney characters—like Simba, Dumbo, Peter Pan, Cinderella, Genie, Bambi, Baloo, Mowgli, Aladdin, Jasmine, Pinocchio, Hercules, and more—in a colorful pattern that looks like a stained glass window. Don’t let its cute design deceive you, though; this puzzle measures 29 x 40 inches and features 2,000 pieces. It will take some serious work to complete.

Animal Shapes: Wooden Humpback Whale Puzzle

We love rectangular puzzles as much as the next guy does, but this puzzle’s fun nature theme and unique shape are too cool to ignore. It’s shaped like two humpback whales—the mother and her adorable calf—and it is made out of wood. It measures 9.8 x 5.9 inches, so it’s not too large and rocks some seriously cool colors! While it only features 98 pieces, each is shaped like a different forest animal, making the puzzle a fun pick for kids and adults alike.

Totally Radical: The 1990s Puzzle

Yeah, everyone knows the 90s was the raddest decade in history, and this 90s-themed puzzle is all that and a bag of chips. It’s a 1,000-piece collage featuring all kinds of gadgets, people, and icons from that decade. If you look around, you’ll see things like Kurt Cobain, Beavis and Butthead, Jurassic Park, Bill Clinton, Y2K, The Simpsons, OJ Simpson’s freeway chase, The Spice Girls, a Ross Perot button, beepers, and so so SO many other memorable treasures. It measures 24 x 30 inches once completed.

For the LEGO Fans: LEGO Minifigure Faces Puzzle

We are huge fans of all-things LEGO here at Review Geek, so obviously, we’re obsessed with this themed puzzle, which features hundreds of unique LEGO Minifigure faces. Everyone knows that Minifigures are at the heart of the iconic brand, so getting a close-up focus on each of them, including a pirate, cat, nerd, aviator, snowboarder, clown, and more! The 1,000-piece puzzle measures 25 x 20 inches and is a ton of fun for kid and adult fans of LEGO alike.

Use the Force: Star Wars Yoda Puzzle

Do this puzzle, you must! This 1,000-piece puzzle is a must for die-hard fans of Star Wars and of beloved character Yoda. It features Yoda standing with his cane in a Dagobah swamp and meditating. The puzzle measures 26.75 x 19.75 inches and comes with a full-size poster to help you solve the puzzle (or to hang it on your bedroom wall because it’s super cool). It’s made with recycled paperboard and was cut with a precision technique for a perfect fit. Make no mistake, though—with a thousand pieces and a billion shades of green, this puzzle will be difficult. Worth it, but difficult.

High-Class Art: Van Gogh’s Sunflowers Puzzle

Is high art more your thing than toys and movies? We get that, and we think you’ll absolutely love this Van Gogh puzzle featuring the artist’s beautiful 1889 “Vase with Twelve Sunflowers” still life painting. The puzzle mimics Van Gogh’s Post-Impressionism style and features 1,000 pieces. It measures 26.75 x 19.25 inches when finished and includes a full-size poster for reference while you’re putting it together. It’s a great choice for art aficionados and anyone looking for a slightly fancier puzzle subject.

Golden Times: The Golden Girls Puzzle

Hey you—thank you for being a friend! If you love the classic TV show Golden Girls (and honestly, who among us doesn’t), you can’t say no to this wonderful Golden Girls puzzle. Of course, it features the Golden Gal foursome—Blanche, Dorothy, Rose, and Sophia—with all their beauty and sass. The puzzle measures 19 x 27 when completed and features 1,000 pieces in full color.

Old-Timey Fun: Vintage Travel Advertisements Puzzle

Vintage art has a one-of-a-kind look, and it is the center of attention here on this colorful travel advertisements puzzle. It features a collage of travel posters for destinations like Japan, Chile, Switzerland, Hawaii, New Zealand, London, Hong Kong, Rio, Egypt, New York, Cuba, Australia, Budapest, and more! The puzzle’s fun retro design is only matched by the fun retro cylindrical canister it comes in. It contains 1,000 pieces and measures 28 x 20 when finished.

Need More Space: Planetary Vision Puzzle

We're big astronomy nerds, so this cosmic puzzle from Ravensburger and all of its celestial bodies make for one heck of a delightful treat. There's a lot to look at and explore—including stars, galaxies, planets, nebulae, and moons—and you'll wonder if 1,000 pieces are enough to contain it all! The puzzle features an anti-glare finish, which is great for working on it under bright overhead light and unique pieces with precision fit, so you won't have to worry about whether or not a piece is the right piece.