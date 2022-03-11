The Best Cases for the 2022 iPhone SE 5G

If you’ve decided that Apple’s new iPhone SE (2022) model is right for you, the next thing you’ll want to do is get a case to keep it safe from life’s daily hazards. Even though the phone is affordable, you’ll want to keep it protected with the best iPhone SE 5G cases available.

Fortunately, iPhones are some of the most popular phones, so you have several great options to choose from! A good iPhone SE case will prevent scratches and damage to your fragile new device, protect it from accidental drops, and add some style with cases made from plastic, leather, and other rugged materials.

Will Old Cases Fit the iPhone SE (2022)?

If you’re upgrading from the 2020 iPhone SE, we have good news: yes, the case from your older phone will absolutely fit the latest model. All iPhone SE and even original iPhone 8 cases will fit the 2022 phone, as it has the same design. And if you don’t have one lying around, here are the best cases for the new 2022 iPhone SE.

Slim and Safe: Spigen Liquid Air Armor Case

At this point, most people know about Spigen, a brand that makes some of the best smartphone cases in several different styles and colors. And while anything it offers is excellent, the Spigen Liquid Air Armor is one of my favorites. This case is durable, textured, and will keep your phone safe without being too thin or too bulky.

Spigen adds a lovely textured design on the back, ensuring you have a solid grip, adds even more ridges to the sides of the phone, and gives you easy access to the mute/ringer switch. The Liquid Air Armor has raised edges that keep the screen and camera lens safe, plus the buttons are tactile and easy to press. It’s an excellent all-around option.

Apple Vibes: Official Apple Silicone Case

You can’t go wrong with an official case made by Apple, and this year the iPhone SE silicone cases are back in several great color options. Those include pink, blue, black, or product red. In addition, Apple’s silicone cases go through tons of testing for durability, so you know it’ll keep your phone safe.

Apple’s cases are built to fit snug and stay on tight. The company even adds a soft microfiber lining on the inside to ensure it doesn’t scratch the back glass of the iPhone SE.

Peace of Mind: Urban Armor Gear Monarch Case

If you want total peace of mind that your new phone will be safe in a case, grab this one from Urban Armor Gear, also known as UAG. This is one of those cases with a little of everything, to the point that the design could turn off potential buyers. Each UAG Monarch case has five layers of protection, making them super strong.

The UAG Monarch for the iPhone SE starts with a durable armor frame and a shock-resistant inner TPU core. Then, the company adds some stylish top-grain leather to the back, wraps that in hard polycarbonate plastic, and adds some alloy metal screws to hold it all together. Then, the outside gets an impact-resistant rubber bumper that goes around the entire frame. It’s seriously tough, but its rugged design may not be for everyone.

Double Up: Incipio Duo iPhone SE Case

One of the first case manufacturers to offer a dual-layered case was Incipio with its DualPro lineup. Now, almost every case comes with at least two layers of protection. So, if you’re looking for a tried and tested case for the iPhone SE, consider the redesigned Incipio Duo case.

This case features a soft, flexible TPU plastic inside and a tough outer polycarbonate plastic shell. Then, Incipio added “impact strut protection” zones on the inside promising 12-ft drop protection. You’ll also love the little rubber feet on the back, too, ensuring it won’t slide around on a table or the dash of your car.

Forget Your Wallet: Dockem iPhone Leather Wallet Case

I’m a firm believer in wallet cases because it means one less thing to carry. And while there are a lot of options when it comes to wallet cases, the Dockem Synthetic leather all-in-one is a solid choice. This case has a slim design, so it may not offer as much protection as the rest on this list, but the company does employ raised edges around the screen and camera lens for added durability.

The entire case uses a hard plastic frame. Then, it’s wrapped in premium synthetic leather that looks great. You’ll only be able to hold two cards at a time—like an ID and debit card—but that should be enough for most. Additionally, I prefer this option over the folding folio wallets due to being slim, simple, and you don’t have to fold it open to snap a quick photo.

Extra Rugged: Spigen Tough Armor Case

The Spigen Tough Armor is another excellent case that offers a little bit of everything. While you’ll love the extra protection from a dual-layered design, the built-in kickstand is my favorite aspect. This case is a little thicker than some, but it’s still slim enough that it’s easy to put in a pocket.

Each Tough Armor case utilizes a soft lining on the inside for drop protection, reinforced corners, and a hard outer frame. This specific case comes in four different colors, so grab one from the link below.

A Classic: Otterbox Symmetry Series Tough Case

Remember when everyone had a bulky Otterbox case that made phones look and feel like a brick? Yeah, that wasn’t fun. The redesigned Otterbox Symmetry Series case offers that same rigid design, only it’s super slim. This case will keep your iPhone SE plenty safe thanks to synthetic rubber moldings on the inside and hard plastic on the outside.

The Otterbox Symmetry series comes in six different color options, including a few clear variants for those interested.

Safe Grip: Speck Presidio 2 Grip Case

Last but not least, we want to recommend the Speck Presidio2 Grip case. Speck is another popular brand most people are familiar with. If not, all you need to know about this case is that it’s extremely tough, thanks to a military-grade 13-ft drop protection guarantee. Seriously.

The Speck Presidio2 Grip has a soft material on the inside with “armor cloud” technology that cushions the phone from drops or accidents. Then, the company wraps the hard plastic outer frame with non-slip rubber material. All of that combines to ensure you’ll always have a safe grip on your phone, and if you do drop it, it’ll survive. I use a version of this case on every phone I own, and it comes in several different color options.

So, once you’ve picked up your new iPhone SE from the Apple Store, choose one of these fantastic cases mentioned above.