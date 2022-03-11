X
This Upcoming Windows 11 Feature Is a Decade Too Late

Andrew Heinzman
Windows 11 logo on the Windows 11 default wallpaper.
Microsoft

As discovered by EarTrumpet developer Rafael Rivera, Microsoft is secretly working on File Explorer tabs for Windows 11. The highly-requested feature will let you dig through multiple instances of File Explorer in a single window—but man, it’s seriously a decade too late.

The idea of sticking tabs in File Explorer is nothing new. Several third-party apps, including Files, implemented the feature years ago. Plus, Apple added tabs to Finder back in 2013. Mac users can simply press CMD + T while digging through files to open a new tab.

Microsoft had a chance to release File Explorer tabs in a timely manner. Nearly five years ago, the company began working on Sets, a feature that brought tabs to nearly all applications. But Microsoft abandoned Sets before it could reach Windows 10 customers, presumedly because adding tabs to apps that don’t need tabs presented way too many challenges.

Also, it seems that Microsoft is only bringing File Explorer tabs to Windows 11. That’s a pretty odd decision, given that File Explorer hasn’t undergone a major overhaul in the new operating system. Nothing should prevent Microsoft from adding the feature to Windows 10—of course, Microsoft hasn’t announced its plans, so the company could add tabs to File Explorer in its older OS.

We’re not sure when Microsoft will roll out File Explorer tabs, but hey, we’re eagerly waiting for the feature. Third-party solutions are great and all, but the native File Explorer tends to be faster and more reliable than such alternatives.

Source: Rafael Rivera

