Google Search “Bruce Wayne” for a Thrilling Easter Egg

Hey boss, we tried to dig up some dirt on that billionaire partyman Bruce Wayne, but we were chased off by some freak in a Halloween costume! It turns out that just Googling “Bruce Wayne,” or even “Gotham City,” triggers that dang Bat-Signal.

To celebrate the new Batman movie, Google stuck an interesting surprise in its search engine. Looking up terms like “Bruce Wayne” will bring up a small Bat-Signal icon, which plays a full-screen animation when clicked.

This may be the most thrilling Google Easter Egg, but it’s certainly not the first. Google recently stuck a Fresh Prince reference in Search, and it even acknowledged Wordle‘s popularity with an Easter Egg that many users glossed over—perform a quick search for “Wordle” to see if you can find it!

Now, if only Google would make an Easter Egg for the Riddler. I bet that one would be hard to spot.