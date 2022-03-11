X
Google Search “Bruce Wayne” for a Thrilling Easter Egg

Andrew Heinzman
Andrew Heinzman
News Editor

Andrew is the News Editor for Review Geek, where he covers breaking stories and manages the news team. He joined Life Savvy Media as a freelance writer in 2018 and has experience in a number of topics, including mobile hardware, audio, and IoT. Read more...

Hey boss, we tried to dig up some dirt on that billionaire partyman Bruce Wayne, but we were chased off by some freak in a Halloween costume! It turns out that just Googling “Bruce Wayne,” or even “Gotham City,” triggers that dang Bat-Signal.

To celebrate the new Batman movie, Google stuck an interesting surprise in its search engine. Looking up terms like “Bruce Wayne” will bring up a small Bat-Signal icon, which plays a full-screen animation when clicked.

This may be the most thrilling Google Easter Egg, but it’s certainly not the first. Google recently stuck a Fresh Prince reference in Search, and it even acknowledged Wordle‘s popularity with an Easter Egg that many users glossed over—perform a quick search for “Wordle” to see if you can find it!

Now, if only Google would make an Easter Egg for the Riddler. I bet that one would be hard to spot.

