Tesla’s “Most Affordable” Cars Require Expensive Add-On For Timely Delivery

Reservations for Tesla’s more affordable Model 3 and Model Y continue to stack up, and delivery times are getting pushed later into 2022. However, if you want your car to get delivered 3x faster, the company is prioritizing orders for reservations that include an expensive $12,000 add-on for the full self-driving (FSD) option.

Ordering a Tesla on the configuration website reveals that if you pay for FSD, instead of the car getting delivered in September, some six months away, it’ll show up in May. Essentially, If you don’t opt for full self-driving, the wait could be three times longer than those paying a premium.

Keep in mind that the Model Y was supposed to be Tesla’s “affordable SUV” compared to the Model X, and it is, but that lower price point is slowly disappearing. Earlier this week, the company raised the starting price of the Model Y, and with each small price hike, these vehicles are quickly getting expensive.

When Tesla first released the Model Y, its Long Range model listed at $51,000. However, thanks to several price increases, inflation, and supply issues, that same vehicle is now $59,990. That’s an increase of nearly 15%. And if you want it delivered anytime soon, you’ll have to fork out another $12k for a feature that isn’t even ready yet.

It’s worth noting that the long delivery estimates are impacting the Model Y the most, as it’s Tesla’s latest vehicle to gain popularity. If you add full self-driving to the Model 3, your delivery time will get cut in half, with deliveries taking one month instead of two.

Either way, with Tesla’s only gaining in popularity, not to mention gas prices going through the roof, these delivery estimates will likely continue to slip later into the year. Full self-driving is an optional add-on feature, but spending the extra cash is the fastest way to get your new EV.