Need New Music? Get a Vinyl Postcard Mailed to You Each Month

Vinyl record enthusiasts know that vinyl subscription boxes aren’t a new thing. They also know that vinyl postcards aren’t a new thing, either. However, a new service called Vinyl Post is here to blend the two and send you a new vinyl postcard every month.

I first saw Vinyl Post on TikTok, which showed a person taking their new vinyl postcard out of an envelope, setting it on their turntable, and dropping the needle. And for so cheap, this is an undeniably easy and fun way to explore new songs and genres of music as well as connect with your favorite artists. As a new vinyl collector, I also love having a way to get unique records, and these certainly fit the bill.

In each month’s delivery, you’ll get a new vinyl single created from VinylPost’s indie music blog, a postcard with a hand-written message on the back from the featured artist or band, a band bio sheet with song lyrics, and a code for downloading that song as an MP3. Not bad for a fiver! Plus, subscribing members also get 20% off previous releases, which are limited in quantity and go for $5.99 a pop.

Vinyl Post focuses on newer music but spans a variety of great genres. You can expect to hear indie rock tunes as well as singles from pop, surf rock, chillwave, dreampop, and alternative; if you’re curious, you can also go explore past releases to get a better feel for Vinyl Post’s style. And honestly, there is a terrific selection of music here—if you’re open to any (or all) of these genres, this subscription is a real treat.

The service also gives you the ability to create custom vinyl postcards, starting at just $4.25 each. With these, you can add your own music or voice message and add your own handwritten note or artwork on the back. You can even send these internationally! The company tests each postcard to ensure it works but warns that inexpensive turntables with red cartridges/needs might have some trouble with playback.

You can sign up and get yours starting at just $4.99 per month, plus postage. There are multiple plan options you can sign up for, ranging from a month-by-month plan to pre-paid plans for three, six, or twelve months at a time. Vinyl Post is a great way to satisfy your urge to buy vinyl records online without killing your budget, and to treat yourself each month!