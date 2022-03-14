Samsung’s New Budget-Friendly Phones Arrive March 17th

Now that Samsung’s flagship Galaxy S22-series devices are available, it’s time for the company to focus on less flashy, more affordable devices. Samsung is now sending out invites for its March 17th “Awesome Galaxy A Event,” where it’s expected to debut two new mid-range phones.

This time last year, Samsung launched the Galaxy A72, Galaxy A52, and Galaxy A52 5G. Rumor has it that Samsung will simply refresh these devices during the 2022 “Awesome Galaxy A” event—we’ll probably get a Galaxy A73 and Galaxy A53, both with 5G support.

Counting down to something Awesome, happening at #SamsungEvent on March 17. Here are some polls in the meantime 🤪👇 pic.twitter.com/1lRlGSBrGv — Samsung Mobile (@SamsungMobile) March 14, 2022

This year, Samsung is taking the impactful Galaxy innovations for the A series even further. The awesome new Galaxy A series devices are designed to provide the fully-loaded experience that people want from a smartphone.

We expect the Galaxy A73 and A53 to retain their respective 6.5-inch and 6.7-inch AMOLED displays. That said, they may upgrade from a 90Hz refresh rate to a 120Hz rate, as that’s what the A52 5G featured last year. The phones may also pack Snapdragon 750G or 778G processors, which were previously used in the A52 5G and A52S 5G.

Price-wise, last year’s A52 and A72 cost $400 and $500, respectively. Samsung may stick with this pricing for the A53 and A73, as it did with the latest Galaxy S-series phones.

The upcoming “Awesome Galaxy A Event” airs March 17th at 10 AM ET. You can watch it live on the Samsung YouTube page or the Samsung website.