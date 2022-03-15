Epson’s Latest Projector Will Make Your Local Movie Theater Look Bad

It’s time to ditch the movie theater for good. Home projectors offer the big-screen experience in your living room without the need to buy a $20 ticket or a $10 bag of popcorn. And Epson’s latest projector, the Home Cinema LS11000 4K, will make your local movie theater look like chopped liver.

The new Epson Home Cinema LS11000 4K offers just about every bell and whistle you could ever imagine. As its long-yet-generic name suggests, it offers a 4K UHD resolution, though it also packs a 120Hz refresh rate (with under 20ms of input lag—great for gamers), HDR support, HDMI ARC for external sound systems, and an impressive Dynamic Contrast Ratio that exceeds 1,200,000:1.

Port-wise, the Epson Home Cinema LS11000 4K is perfect for most home theater setups. There’s an HDMI input, an HDMI 2 (eARC/ARC) jack, an optical HDMI port, a LAN jack, a USB-A input, and an RS-232C serial port. If you need a wider selection of HDMI ports, I suggest buying a soundbar or HDMI ARC amplifier with multiple inputs—it’ll double as an input selector.

The only disappointing speck is the peak brightness. At a maximum of 2,500 lumens, this projector won’t look amazing during the daytime. That said, it’ll be perfectly usable. (An ALR screen will improve daytime performance, but ALR screens are pretty expensive..)

The Epson Home Cinema LS11000 4K is now available through the Epson website and select retailers. It ain’t cheap at $4,000, but to be fair, it can cast a picture up to 300 inches. The cheapest 80-inch TVs, for comparison, start at $1,000 and run at a lower resolution than this projector.