NZXT’s Mechanical Keyboard and Mouse Are All About Customization

Buying all the parts to assemble a custom mechanical keyboard is a costly endeavor. So, why even build one yourself? NZXT now offers a Function mechanical keyboard and Lift mouse, which you can customize with different colors, form-factors, keycaps, and switches before ordering.
NZXT is best known for its bespoke gaming PCs, which you can customize to your specifications using a simple web tool. The company’s decision to sell customizable keyboards and mice makes a ton of sense—in fact, it’s a bit overdue.
The customization options offered for NZXT’s Function keyboard are impressive, to say the least. You can choose from MiniTLK, Tenkeyless, and Full Size options, and even choose between a selection of mechanical switches. The keyboard’s base and keycaps are customizable, and of course, you can pick an accent color to highlight those important gaming keys.
Spec-wise, we’re looking at features like anti-ghosting, N-key rollover, and ABS plastic keys with shine-through ledgers. More detailed specs, such as travel, may depend on which switches you purchase.
I should note that you can customize the Function keyboard at any time, as it features hot-swappable Cherry MX components. It even works with NZXT’s CAM software, which lets you program macros, RBG lighting effects, and more with four on-board profiles.
And while there aren’t so many customization options for the Lift mouse, you can at least match it with your Function keyboard. The Lift mouse features programmable RGB, a PixArt 3389 optical sensor (up to 1000Hz polling rate), Omron mechanical mouse switches, and a paracord sheath cable that won’t drag on your desk.
You can custom-order the NZXT Function and Lift today at the company’s website. Note that the keyboard starts at $120 and the mouse starts at $60—service fees and other add-ons will bring those prices up during customization. Also, NZXT’s BLD customization tool isn’t available in all countries.
