Tesla Raises Prices Again: It Won’t Be the Last Time

For the second time in less than a week, Tesla has raised the price of its vehicles. Only this time, we see a significant hike across the entire lineup. The Model 3, its most affordable EV, cost around $42k at the end of 2021 but now starts at $47,000.

For the past 12-16 months, Tesla has slowly made select vehicles vastly more expensive than before, adding an extra $1,000 or $2,000 every few months. Unfortunately, today’s news is even worse, as every single Tesla costs more today than it did yesterday.

Earlier this week, Tesla CEO Elon Musk posted on Twitter, stating, “Tesla & SpaceX are seeing significant recent inflation pressure in raw materials & logistics,” and we had a feeling prices were about to go up again. However, I don’t think anyone expected some of the jumps we’re seeing now.

So here’s how much you’ll pay as of today for the Model S, Model 3, Model X, or Model Y, and how much each vehicle cost last week.

Model 3 Rear-Wheel Drive: $44,990 to $46,990

Model 3 Long Range: $51,990 to $54,490

Model 3 Performance: $58,990 to $61,990

Model Y Long Range: $59,990 to $62,990

Model Y Performance: $64,990 to $67,990

Model S Dual Motor: $94,990 to $99,990

Model S Tri Motor: $129,990 to $135,990

Model X Dual Motor: $104,990 to $114,990

Model X Tri Motor: $126,490 to $138,990

As you can see, the biggest change hit the Model X Tri-motor, which now costs over $12,000 more than it did a few days ago. Some cars only received a $2,000 or $3,000 increase, while others cost significantly more.

For example, last year the Model Y Long Range was $51k and now rings up at $63,000, increasing more than 21%. If you wanted one, the price just got steeper.

Unfortunately, we doubt this will be the last price increase of 2022, as prices continue to rise for just about everything. If there’s a silver lining, you’ll be happy to know that these increases only apply to new orders as of today, and anyone who already has a Tesla on pre-order will not be affected.

The other problem facing Tesla and buyers today is the long wait. Estimated delivery dates continue to push deeper into the year. The only way to get your Model 3 or Model Y quickly is to add on the $12,000 full self-driving software, as Tesla prioritizes more expensive orders.