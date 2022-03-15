X
Popular Searches
News

Meet the DuraCOR Pi, a Military-Grade Raspberry Pi Computer

Andrew Heinzman
Andrew Heinzman
News Editor

Andrew is the News Editor for Review Geek, where he covers breaking stories and manages the news team. He joined Life Savvy Media as a freelance writer in 2018 and has experience in a number of topics, including mobile hardware, audio, and IoT. Read more...

About Review Geek
@andrew_andrew__
| 1 min read
The Parvus DuraCOR Pi next to a quarter.
Curtiss-Wright

If the space-faring Astro Pi isn’t tough enough for you, maybe it’s time to check out the DuraCOR Pi. This military-grade computer, which runs on a Raspberry Pi Compute 4 module, was developed by Curtiss-Wright. You know, the manufacturer that’s famous for supplying aircraft to the U.S. Armed Forces.

Curtiss-Wright markets the DuraCOR Pi as a rugged, small “mission computer” for the defense and energy industries. It’s fully compatible with Raspberry Pi HATs and includes Ethernet, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth support.

A Raspberry Pi Compute 4 module.
The Raspberry Pi Foundation

To enhance its rugged nature, the DuraCOR Pi shields its HAT interface with a set of MIL-STD-38999 connectors, which keep out dust and other particles. The case itself also features an IP67 water resistance rating, plus shielding for electronic noise—something that may be ever-present in harsh industrial environments, such as oil and gas plants.

World's First Pi-Powered Satellite Shows the Resilience of Raspberry Pi
RELATEDWorld's First Pi-Powered Satellite Shows the Resilience of Raspberry Pi

And here’s a weird thing; Curtiss-Wright says that the DuraCOR Pi is perfect for wearable and vehicular systems. I guess it makes sense; after all, the DuraCOR Pi may find use within the military and features all sorts of durability certifications (MIL-STD-704F, MIL-STD-1275D, MIL-STD-461F, and RTCA/DO-160).

Most people have little need for a DuraCOR Pi, though it could be an interesting development platform for those who are interested in ultra-durable, portable computers. Pricing is a mystery, but you can request a quote from Parvus.

Curtiss-Wright DuraCOR Pi

If you absolutely have to own the DuraCOR Pi, you can request a quote from Parvus. Bear in mind that Parvus wants to sell these to businesses, so it may have minimum order requirements.

Parvus


 

READ NEXT
Andrew Heinzman Andrew Heinzman
Andrew is the News Editor for Review Geek, where he covers breaking stories and manages the news team. He joined Life Savvy Media as a freelance writer in 2018 and has experience in a number of topics, including mobile hardware, audio, and IoT. Read Full Bio »

The above article may contain affiliate links, which help support Review Geek.