Meet the DuraCOR Pi, a Military-Grade Raspberry Pi Computer

If the space-faring Astro Pi isn’t tough enough for you, maybe it’s time to check out the DuraCOR Pi. This military-grade computer, which runs on a Raspberry Pi Compute 4 module, was developed by Curtiss-Wright. You know, the manufacturer that’s famous for supplying aircraft to the U.S. Armed Forces.

Curtiss-Wright markets the DuraCOR Pi as a rugged, small “mission computer” for the defense and energy industries. It’s fully compatible with Raspberry Pi HATs and includes Ethernet, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth support.

To enhance its rugged nature, the DuraCOR Pi shields its HAT interface with a set of MIL-STD-38999 connectors, which keep out dust and other particles. The case itself also features an IP67 water resistance rating, plus shielding for electronic noise—something that may be ever-present in harsh industrial environments, such as oil and gas plants.

And here’s a weird thing; Curtiss-Wright says that the DuraCOR Pi is perfect for wearable and vehicular systems. I guess it makes sense; after all, the DuraCOR Pi may find use within the military and features all sorts of durability certifications (MIL-STD-704F, MIL-STD-1275D, MIL-STD-461F, and RTCA/DO-160).

Most people have little need for a DuraCOR Pi, though it could be an interesting development platform for those who are interested in ultra-durable, portable computers. Pricing is a mystery, but you can request a quote from Parvus.