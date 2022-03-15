Google Pixel 7: Everything We Know so Far

Ignoring all its weird bugs, Google’s Pixel 6 is an overwhelming success. The affordable flagship is widely celebrated by both customers and critics, who often feel that it’s the greatest Android phone to date. But later this year, Google will supplant the Pixel 6 with its next great success, the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro.

Early leaks and rumors suggest that the Pixel 7 is an iterative upgrade, with small-yet-significant improvements to the camera, processor, and more. Here’s everything we know about the phone today.

Broad Details: Release Date and Pricing

The Google Pixel release schedule has changed a bit over the last few years. But if Google sticks with last year’s calendar, which seems to be the case, the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro should drop in October of 2022 alongside the first Pixel foldable. These devices will be preceded by the Pixel 6a, which will launch in August or September.

That said, it looks like 2022 will be an unpredictable year. Disruption in the global economy and supply chain could lead to product delays. Don’t be surprised if the Pixel 7 release gets pushed back a bit.

And hey, global instability could also affect the Pixel 7’s price. But we expect the company to stick with the Pixel 6 incredibly successful pricing strategy. If that’s the case, the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro will start at $600 and $900, respectively.

Design: Google Doubles Down on the ‘Robocop’ Vibe

Early leaks and rumors state that Google will reuse the Pixel 6 design for the Pixel 7. This design is defined by a large camera “visor,” a large display, a two-tone color scheme, and an under-screen fingerprint sensor.

But the Pixel 7 may give off a stronger Robocop vibe than last year’s phone. Early leaks hint at a three-camera array with larger, more powerful lenses. And unlike the Pixel 6, the upcoming Pixel 7 may take a cue from Samsung and use a curved display.

Hearing that the Pixel 7 will shrink from 6.4" to 6.3". Pixel 7 Pro will remain 6.7". Panel shipments to start 1 month earlier this year, from May. — Ross Young (@DSCCRoss) March 15, 2022

The standard Pixel 7 could also get a slightly smaller screen—downgraded from 6.3 inches to 6.4 inches. It seems like a weird change, but it could be a sign that Google is using a curved display in the upcoming Pixel phone.

Other design changes could include an under-display selfie camera, though of course, it’s still too early to say exactly what the Pixel 7 looks like. Bear in mind that Google still has half a year to develop this phone; even if today’s leaks are accurate, they can’t account for any last-minute design changes made by Google.

Spec Talk: A New Generation of Tensor

New leaks suggest that the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro will debut alongside a new second-generation Tensor chipset. We expect the new Tensor to improve on AI processing, which seems to be Google’s focus right now. In a practical sense, the new chip should boost features like Live Translate and lead to a higher camera quality.

The benchmarks for this chipset still haven’t leaked—that said, the original Tensor was comparable to a Snapdragon 888 processor, so the second-gen Tensor is probably similar to this year’s flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 1.

Additionally, it seems that the Pixel 7 will use a Samsung Exynos Modem 5300 for networking, Bluetooth, and Wi-Fi. Details on this new modem are non-existent, though it probably delivers the same mmWave 5G, Wi-Fi 6e, and Bluetooth 5.2 capabilities we saw in the Pixel 6 (with slightly more power-efficiency, of course).

And this should come as no surprise, but the Pixel 7 will probably launch with Android 13. That’s assuming that the Android update launches on time this year, of course.

Other Pixel 7 specs, like RAM or base storage, are still unknown.

The Cameras: Bigger Than Big

As I mentioned earlier, Google is reusing the “visor” camera design in the Pixel 7. But this new flagship might go a little camera crazy. While the Pixel 6 had just two rear cameras, the Pixel 7 could feature three—a wide lens, an ultra-wide camera, and a telephoto lens.

Detailed camera specs are still a mystery. Google tends to reuse its cameras, so there’s a decent chance the Pixel 7 will have the same 50MP main camera as the Pixel 6. But early renders from OnLeaks, which are usually based on internal sources, show a much larger camera visor than last year. This large visor could indicate a camera spec upgrade.

Additionally, a patent discovered by LetsGoDigital suggests that the Pixel 7 will use an under-display selfie camera. We hope that this information is incorrect. Every under-display camera we’ve tried, including the one in Samsung’s Galaxy Fold 3, has stank.

Again, we expect Google to launch the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro in October of 2022 alongside the first Pixel foldable. The devices will probably start at $600 and $900, respectively.

We will update this article as new information comes to light.