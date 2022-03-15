Super73 Debuts A New 75 MPH E-Motorbike and E-Bikes for Kids

The adventure lifestyle company Super73 already offers some of the best e-bikes available, but now they’re entering all-new markets with an e-bike for kids and the brand’s first electric motorcycle.

In December, Super73 started teasing a “segment-busting” new bike, and it’s exactly what everyone wanted—an electric motorbike. This week the company announced several new products, but one stands out.

Super73-C1X Concept Motorbike

That, of course, is the Super73-C1X Concept, blending the line between an e-bike and a motorcycle. This thing has a top speed of 75-mph and more range than anything else the company offers.

Now, before you get too excited, the Super73-C1X is still a concept at this stage, and the company hopes to release it sometime in 2023. Additionally, being an e-motorcycle (or e-motorbike), it’s street legal. This means riders will need a valid driver’s license with a motorcycle endorsement, registration, and full insurance. Essentially, this isn’t your average neighborhood cruiser.

1 of 3

Super73

As you can see, this bike offers a sleek design unlike anything offered by Super73. And while it won’t be giving Harley Davidson’s LiveWire e-motorcycle a run for its money, which is a full-size bike, it’s certainly an interesting machine.

The Super-73-C1X concept is a little smaller than a traditional motorcycle, and that’s by design. According to the announcement, the C1X has a short 51-inch wheelbase, smaller 15-inch wheels compared to a conventional 17-inch size of most motorcycles, and a seat height of only 31-inches high. This means it’s small, compact, agile, and low to the ground for improved performance and handling.

The company promises a top speed of 75mph, a range of nearly 100-miles per charge, and tons of power. Additionally, Super73 says it developed a new fast-charging solution capable of charging the C1X to 80% in less than an hour. That way, riders can quickly top off and hit the streets.

Now for the bad news. The Super73-C1X is still a concept bike, and while design and production started in 2021, the company doesn’t expect to ship orders to customers until late 2023. Unfortunately, we didn’t get pricing information, but you can reserve your C1X and a spot in like for $73 at the company’s website.

Super73 Youth E-Bike

Next, the Super73 Youth Series is precisely as the name implies. With such a limited selection of e-bikes for children on the market, the company designed a new BMW-style bike with youth ages 4-8 in mind.

The first models in the upcoming Youth Series will come with a BMX-inspired gooseneck design, a moto-style seat, and modular foot controls to make it easy, comfortable, and safe for kids.

“We’re excited to create a new market that will allow families to spend more time together. We know the experience children gain will give them more confidence and independence, helping them to develop, and to explore their environment. The Youth Series is the first in a number of new products aimed at younger riders, and we hope they will enjoy the freedom our products can bring throughout their lives, no matter what age.” — Michael Cannavo, Co-founder of Super73.

While Super73 isn’t sharing too many details regarding specs or a top speed, it said the Youth bikes will be fun, safe, and lightweight enough for parents to carry the bike easily. As expected, the junior bikes look similar to bigger models. That way, kids can have fun with the whole family. In addition, you’ll notice the same aluminum frame, stylish fat tires, and an identifiable red twist throttle to help teach kids how to control the bike.

The Super73 Youth series will start at an eye-watching $995 price point, and potential buyers can pre-order and secure their place in line with a $100 deposit. The company expects shipments to start later this year.

And More E-Bikes

Super73 also announced updates, changes, and new colorways for some of its most popular existing models. For starters, there’s a new Super73-Z Miami that builds on the success of the original Super73-Z1, the company’s most successful e-bike to date.

The Z-Miami has a few minor design changes, Miami-inspired good looks, all for a relatively affordable entry point. There’s a new removable battery making it more convenient to recharge, a redesigned seat, and four new colors: Powder Gray, Panthro Blue, Sriracha Red, and Prickly Pink. However, the company didn’t share pricing or release details, but we can expect to learn more later this Spring.

And finally, we’re also getting a refocused and redesigned R series e-bike with the new Super73-R-Brooklyn. This model looks to combine the best of the R and RX lineup into one capable e-bike designed for “street performance” instead of going offroad like the RX.

With the new Super73-R-Brooklyn, you’re still getting full front and rear suspension, disc brakes, a lightweight aluminum frame, and one of the most powerful motors in its class. That said, now it comes with less aggressive street-friendly fat tires, a low profile seat, not to mention front and rear lighting, and a horn to keep riders safe on the streets.

This bike will have the same 960 watt-hour battery and specs as previous versions. That means 20-28 mph speeds, 40-mile range, and up to 75-miles per charge using pedal-assist mode. The new Super73-R series for 2022 will focus on street performance and be one of the most affordable bikes offered, while a slightly revised RX model will be geared towards off-road riders.

Like everything else announced today, the new R and Z series will be available in the Spring of 2022.