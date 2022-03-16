Here’s Why the Spotify App Isn’t Working on Your Old Car Stereo

Being one of the most popular music streaming services means that many people rely on Spotify each and every day. However, several users have noticed the Spotify app no longer works on select car stereos, and it’s because the company removed support and is killing the option.

According to Spotify, the company has “deprecated” the Spotify Connect app for older car stereo head units from some of the most popular brands, including JVC, Kenwood, and Pioneer. This essentially means that users with Spotify built into head units can no longer launch the app and stream music.

However, this doesn’t mean you can’t use Spotify anymore. It just means the app no longer supports those stereos. Instead, you’ll have to connect over Bluetooth, which is still an option. It’s also worth mentioning that this mainly applies to older small “single-DIN” stereos and not some newer double-din options.

This change also doesn’t affect those with Android Auto or CarPlay, as those devices have a dedicated Spotify app. Instead, it’s the tool old car stereos used to pair to a phone and run Spotify directly. So, if your Spotify app on a JVC-Kenwood or Pioneer stereo isn’t loading, this is why.

For those unaware, Spotify recently released its own little playback device called the Spotify “Car Thing” with a small screen that connects to cars for music streaming, which can essentially replace the need for a dedicated Spotify app on older devices.

Additionally, the company removed the popular “Car View” mode inside its app that made navigation easy while in a vehicle. Unfortunately, Spotify is silently making these changes without communicating with customers, but it is what it is.

It’s highly likely that these two moves are an effort to move users toward its Car Thing product’s modern design and usability.