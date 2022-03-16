Arcade1Up Now Sells the Most Addictive Arcade Unit of All Time

It may not be the most celebrated game, but Golden Tee 3D Golf is one of the most addictive arcade machines you’ll ever find in a sports bar. It’s even the subject of intense competitions with six-figure prizes! And now, you can own a Golden Tee 3D Golf cabinet for just $700.

Arcade1Up just opened pre-orders for its Golden Tee 3D Golf machine, a faithful recreation of the original game. It features the original trackball controls, a 5.5-foot tall cabinet, and the first 19-inch display of any Arcade1Up machine.

And you’re not just restricted to 3D Golf—this arcade unit also comes with Golden Tee ’97, Golden Tee ’98, Golden Tee ’99, Golden Tee 2K, Shuffle Shot, World Class Bowling, and the aptly-named Golden Tee Classic. You can switch to any of these games using the arcade machine’s dedicated menu.

Oh, the Golden Tee 3D Golf cabinet also features a Wi-Fi leaderboard. This leaderboard works without any subscriptions, so you can quickly compare your stats to others around the globe.

You can pre-order the Golden Tee 3D Golf machine for $700. According to Arcade1Up, units will ship in late March.