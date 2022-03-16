Claim a Web Domain with Google’s New, Discounted Service

You can finally put the power of Google behind your domain name. Yes, after a long seven-year beta testing period, Google has officially launched its domain registration service to take on GoDaddy and the rest.

Google first debuted its domain service back in 2015 as a way to offer users a way to buy a domain name without dealing with host providers. However, it took the company over seven years to finally remove the “beta” tag and make the service available to all. So while it’s not technically “new,” it’s now available to anyone.

As of today, Google Domains is available in 26 countries, with more coming soon, and Google will continue serving the “millions of active registrations” currently using the system. If you’re interested in finally building your own website, Google celebrates the long-coming occasion by offering everyone a one-time 20% discount with the code “DOMAINS20.” And yes, those that want to transfer in and use Google’s service can take advantage of the same discount.

So what does a domain with Google get you? Well, the company offers more than 300 different domain endings, 24/7 support from a real person, straightforward pricing, top-notch security, tons of tools, and a professional email address all from one place. Furthermore, Google Domains get access to a “high-performance DNS,” which is the same system Google uses itself.

Then, like any other domain service, Google says users can quickly create a beautiful website, blog, or e-commerce site with no coding experience necessary. In addition, you can monetize with Google Ads, get access to analytics, and more. You can learn more from our sister site CloudSavvy.

Google Domains also works with Bluehost, Shopify, Squarespace, Weebly, and Wix to help build your site.