Samsung’s Affordable New Galaxy A53 5G Gets Four Years of OS Updates

As expected, Samsung just announced the affordable Galaxy A53 5G during its “Awesome Galaxy A” event. This phone costs just $550, but it packs premium features like a 120Hz AMOLED display, a large 64MP main camera, and four years of guaranteed OS updates.

The new Galaxy A53 5G is $50 more than its predecessor, but hey, we’re not complaining. This phone packs an impressive 6.5-inch 1080p AMOLED display, with a 120Hz refresh rate and a maximum brightness of 800 nits. That’s better than what you get with some flagship phones, including the base-model Pixel 6.

Additionally, Samsung touts up to two days of battery life with what’s most likely a 4,500mAh capacity (Samsung hasn’t clarified), plus 25-watt Super Fast Charging, which is better than what we got with the Galaxy S21. Camera-wise, we’re looking at a 64MP main camera with Night Mode, a 32MP selfie camera, a 12MP ultra-wide lens, a 5MP macro camera, and a 5MP depth sensor.

And that four years of OS updates is just awesome. The Galaxy A53 5G comes with Android 12, and by the end of its support cycle, it’ll run the Android 16 operating system. Samsung also promises an additional year of security updates, so you’ll have all the latest software safeguards until 2027.

Samsung says that the new phone uses a 5nm processor, though it hasn’t clarified which processor customers should expect. We will update this article when new information comes to light.

The Galaxy A53 5G goes on sale April 1st for $550. Interestingly, Samsung also announced a Galaxy A13 LTE, which will launch April 8th at an unknown price. I should note that Samsung did not show off the Galaxy A73 5G, which was expected to debut during today’s event.