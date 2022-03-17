X
Popular Searches
News

Android Auto Can Now Detect Faulty USB Cables and Other Problems

Andrew Heinzman
Andrew Heinzman
News Editor

Andrew is the News Editor for Review Geek, where he covers breaking stories and manages the news team. He joined Life Savvy Media as a freelance writer in 2018 and has experience in a number of topics, including mobile hardware, audio, and IoT. Read more...

About Review Geek
@andrew_andrew__
| 1 min read
A photo of Android Auto running on a BMW's infotainment center.
Gabriel Nica/Shutterstock.com

For most people, Android Auto works without a hitch. But the smallest problems can turn Android Auto into an impossible headache. And more often than not, your USB cable is responsible for this frustration. That’s why the latest Android Auto update includes a tool that tells you if your USB cable is crappy or broken.

As discovered by Esper’s Mishaal Rahman, Android Auto version 7.5.121104 features a new USB Startup Diagnostics Tool. It sounds super complicated, but it’s actually quite simple. You run the Diagnostics Tool on your phone, plug the phone into your car, and wait to see if it detects any problems.

These problems will usually come down to the quality of your USB cable. Simply put, not all cables meet the standards required by Android Auto. Users may also encounter problems when their USB cable is damaged or when they’re using the wrong USB port in their car’s infotainment center.

Motorola's New MA1 Adapter Makes Your Android Auto Wireless
RELATEDMotorola's New MA1 Adapter Makes Your Android Auto Wireless

If you’re having trouble with Android Auto and the USB cable is at fault, you should purchase a cable with USB-IF certification (preferably one that’s 3 feet or shorter, according to Google). The cable that came with your phone is probably USB-IF certified, though some manufacturers make really weird cables that rarely work with Android Auto (I’m looking at you, OnePlus).

To use Android Auto’s new diagnostic tool, install the latest update (7.5.121104) from the Play Store. Then, navigate to the Android Auto settings, select Connection Help, and tap USB Startup Diagnostics Tool.

Source: Mishaal Rahman

READ NEXT
Andrew Heinzman Andrew Heinzman
Andrew is the News Editor for Review Geek, where he covers breaking stories and manages the news team. He joined Life Savvy Media as a freelance writer in 2018 and has experience in a number of topics, including mobile hardware, audio, and IoT. Read Full Bio »

The above article may contain affiliate links, which help support Review Geek.