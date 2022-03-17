Android Auto Can Now Detect Faulty USB Cables and Other Problems

For most people, Android Auto works without a hitch. But the smallest problems can turn Android Auto into an impossible headache. And more often than not, your USB cable is responsible for this frustration. That’s why the latest Android Auto update includes a tool that tells you if your USB cable is crappy or broken.

As discovered by Esper’s Mishaal Rahman, Android Auto version 7.5.121104 features a new USB Startup Diagnostics Tool. It sounds super complicated, but it’s actually quite simple. You run the Diagnostics Tool on your phone, plug the phone into your car, and wait to see if it detects any problems.

Bad USB cables are frequently behind Android Auto issues, so in the latest version of the Android Auto app (7.5.121104), Google's adding a USB Startup Diagnostics tool. https://t.co/biu7BNMeoe pic.twitter.com/lEJNTTWfU4 — Mishaal Rahman (@MishaalRahman) March 16, 2022

These problems will usually come down to the quality of your USB cable. Simply put, not all cables meet the standards required by Android Auto. Users may also encounter problems when their USB cable is damaged or when they’re using the wrong USB port in their car’s infotainment center.

If you’re having trouble with Android Auto and the USB cable is at fault, you should purchase a cable with USB-IF certification (preferably one that’s 3 feet or shorter, according to Google). The cable that came with your phone is probably USB-IF certified, though some manufacturers make really weird cables that rarely work with Android Auto (I’m looking at you, OnePlus).

To use Android Auto’s new diagnostic tool, install the latest update (7.5.121104) from the Play Store. Then, navigate to the Android Auto settings, select Connection Help, and tap USB Startup Diagnostics Tool.