Every Model of Maserati Will Go Electric, Starting with the GranTurismo

Maserati is doubling down on its electric car strategy. The Italian carmaker just announced a new “Folgore” EV range, starring the 2023 Folgore GranTurismo. It’s the first major step in Maserati’s campaign to electricity its entire lineup by 2025, and man, it’s flashy as all hell.

The Folgore GranTurismo is the first luxury EV to be manufactured in Italy, which seems fitting. Early details on this car are a bit shaky, but of course, it seems pretty impressive. We’re looking at a top speed of 300 km/h (186 MPH), over 1,200 horsepower, and lightning-fast acceleration that’ll take you from 0-100km/h (62 MPH) in just two seconds.

Maserati is dumping a ton of crazy technology into this car, of course. Not only does it feature a variant of the Formula E powertrain, but it uses three high-quality electric motors. Battery life and other specs are a mystery, though Maserati promises that everything is “best in class.”

Note that Maserati will still offer a gas-powered version of the GranTurismo. The carmaker plans to continue ICE production until 2030, at which point it will only sell electric cars. (Maserati will pull ICE vehicles from some regions before 2030. This deadline simply accommodates customers in regions where luxury EVs are impractical or unwanted.)

Maserati hopes to launch the Folgore GranTurismo in 2023, the same year that it plans to sell the new Grecale SUV and GranCabrio EV. Other electrified cars, including the MC20, Quattroporte, and Levante, will arrive in 2024 and 2025.

Frankly, I’m not sure how Maserati will release all these new EVs on time. There’s a very strong chance that customers will wait a few years to receive their orders, as that’s what happens with literally every other EV on the market. Let’s hope that the carmaker can successfully pivot to EVs before that self-imposed 2030 deadline.