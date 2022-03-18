Samsung’s First QD-OLED TV Is Now Available for Pre-Order

Samsung has always tried to push its customers away from OLED TVs, focusing instead on QLED and Micro LED technology. And I’m not exaggerating here—the company even offers an OLED burn-in test that concludes with “buy a QLED!” But now, Samsung is pushing its first QD-OLED TV. What’s going on here?

This new QD-OLED technology, which debuts in the 4K Samsung S95B, is a combination of (and improvement upon) OLED and QLED. From a user standpoint, QD-OLED looks brighter and more color-accurate than the previous technologies, and Samsung claims that these QD-OLED panels are less susceptible to burn-in than typical OLEDs (though it hasn’t published any information to prove that point).

Unlike regular OLED screens, which use filters to push and pull different wavelengths of light, QD-OLED relies on something called “blue self-luminescence.” Here’s the gist; a matrix of blue OLEDs illuminates individual pixels, which contain red and green luminescent materials (specifically quantum dots).

Because there aren’t any light-dimming filters, QD-OLED TVs get much brighter than OLED TVs while using less energy (which may explain the reduced burn-in factor). They also boast increased color accuracy and saturation, as quantum dots are much more precise than filters. These benefits all come without any impact on contrast, by the way.

These features come at a premium, of course. The 55-inch and 65-inch models of Samsung S95B cost a respective $2,200 and $3,000. There’s plenty of perks to justify that price, including a 4K resolution, 144Hz refresh rate, Dolby Atmos support, and four HDMI ports (including one eARC HDMI port). But yeah, most people should wait for QD-OLED TVs to get about $1,000 cheaper.

I should also note that the Samsung S95B lacks Dolby Vision. That’s par for the course with Samsung TVs, but I think Samsung missed a big opportunity here. TVs from Sony and other competitors offer Dolby Vision at a much lower price.

You can pre-order the Samsung S95B QD-OLED TV now through Amazon or the Samsung webstore. Orders should ship April 15th, according to Samsung.