Microsoft’s Edge Browser Gets Its Worst Feature Yet—Internet Explorer

Last year, Microsoft officially announced that its iconic legacy browser, Internet Explorer, will be put out to pasture on June 15, 2022. However, it will live on for a few more years via IE Mode, for those still relying on older apps and websites requiring IE11.

Microsoft is avidly encouraging users and organizations to switch over to a new browser, like Edge (or literally anything else). But to give those few users still relying on Explorer time to make the change, the company built an IE Mode into its terrific Chromium-based Edge browser. This feature will stay in play until January 9, 2029 for select versions of Windows, so you’ve got just under seven years to make the move if you haven’t yet.

Support for IE11 will end first on Windows 10 computers that have it installed, and users will see that go into effect on June 15. Shortly after, Microsoft will remove Explorer from all computers running Windows 10 (and prompt users to download Edge). The June cutoff date is also the same for those using Windows 10 IOT 2019 and Windows Server 2019.

If you’re using Explorer on an older version of Windows, however, that deadline is much sooner and you’ll have even less time to make the jump. The cutoff date for anyone using Windows 8.1 is January 10, 2023, and Windows 7 users (well, those using Extended Security Update), have an additional five days until January 15, 2023. Microsoft officially ended support for the legacy browser in August of 2021. Don’t say we didn’t warn you!