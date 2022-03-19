New York Times Shuts Down Popular ‘Wordle’ Archive

After taking the world and internet by storm earlier this year, Wordle is now owned by the New York Times. And while it remains largely the same addicting game and productivity killer, your favorite Wordle archive just got shut down.

Considering you can only play Wordle once a day, archives allowing fans access to words from previous days have been immensely popular. Sadly, it was fun while it lasted because one of the most popular Wordle Archive websites that let users play hundreds of previous daily Wordles just got taken down at the request of the NYT.

Die-hard Wordle fans have enjoyed the archive since as far back as January, but now the site has a big message that reads, “Sadly, the New York Times has requested that the Wordle Archive be taken down.” And unfortunately, this is where the fun ends.

ArsTechnica first spotted the closure. However, keep in mind that it’s still easy to find several other sites that’ll let you play the Wordle archive, but we have a feeling some of those could get shut down next. A quick Google search shows that “wordle archive” is the most popular search term for the game, making sense for the new owner to shut it down and kill any competition.

It’s worth mentioning that the New York Times spent upwards of $1 million to acquire the game, rights, and trademark, so they’re well within their rights to shutter sites taking advantage of the game. That said, the company doesn’t offer its own archive, which makes this situation even worse.

Maybe the New York Times plans to launch a Wordle Archive eventually. Or, perhaps this is just the first of many shutdowns for archives, copycats, and alternatives trying to get a piece of the Wordle-craze pie.

Either way, it’s still a fun game that’s worth playing. So, give Wordle a try, find the best Wordle starting words, and feel free to share your results on social media. Additionally, we recommend checking out these Wordle alternatives today.