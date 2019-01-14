The Best Replacement Earbud Tips

The little silicone tips that let your earbuds fit in your ear are easy to lose. Luckily, they’re also easy to replace, with a semi-standard size that will fit about 90% of the earbuds on the market. Here are the best.

We’ve selected the best replacement options for regular silicone tips, which come in a variety of sizes even for the more unusual earbud designs. We’ve also made picks for memory foam earbud tips, which are a popular option for those who want some extra comfort, plus picks for those who need an ultra-secure fit for sports and fitness and a multi-flange design for those who demand superior sound isolation.

Best Silicone Earbud Tips: SpinFit CP100 Eartips

If all you need is a new set of earbud tips, there are hundreds—maybe thousands—of nearly-identical options online and in retail stores. Among them, we recommend the replacements sold by SpinFit. While the design is more or less the same as the others, SpinFit’s excellent materials are a cut above the rest. Even better, they come with different adapter sizes—that means they’ll work with a variety of earbud and in-ear monitor brands. For the semi-standard size, pick 4mm. For others, check your manufacturer’s specs or measure an original one.

SpinFit’s replacement tips come in a variety of ear canal sizes, with several included in each pack for a precise fit. In addition to the standard silicone design, they’re available with multiple flange options for those who want a better or deeper seal. Somewhere in this deep product line is a set that’s perfect for you.

Best Memory Foam Earbud Tips: Comply Isolation Plus

For those who prefer a more snug, comfortable fit, Comply’s much-loved memory foam tips are perfect. With dense foam that compresses as it goes into your ear and expands to form a tight seal, it’s an excellent upgrade if you’re looking to a set of tips that are more secure without being too tight.

While there are several imitators, Comply’s original memory foam design remains a favorite pick (and there are options specific for Sony and Sennheiser earbuds). The standard version comes with three pairs, in small, medium, and large options (with a triple pack available with one of each). Four different adapter sizes are sold as well, for an ideal fit with multiple earbud brands—check this guide to see which ones you need. The ear shapes are also offered in “isolation,” seen here, “sport,” and “comfort” varieties, for different levels of pressure and noise isolation.

Best Replacement Tips with Fins: Vezukv Sport Grips

Users who like to use music to augment their workouts need headphones that are rock-steady, and a big part of that is the fit of the earbud. These replacement silicone tips include a variety of sizes, plus integrated fins (sometimes called wings) for fitting securely in the earlobe, which are also in multiple sizes. For a secure fit and a hassle-free run or gym session, it’s an ideal pick.

The winged earbud tips should be able to stretch to fit most bud-style headphones. Note that if you’re using something larger, with a dedicated band or a non-standard driver, you may have to hunt for replacements from your manufacturer itself—replacement parts are generally listed on the online store when available.

Best Sound-Isolating Earbud Tips: AudioEquip Triple Flange

Foam earbuds generally do a good job of isolating noise from the outside world, but come with an accompanying muddiness and artificial emphasis on bass sound. If you’re looking for both sound isolation and the general neutral sound profile, these triple-flange tips from AudioEquip are exactly what you want. Their staggered chambered design helps to isolate the sound produced from standard earbud and in-ear monitor drivers.

Note that they’re especially big for earbud tips—depending on the size of your ears, you may want to trim off the third flange, which can be done with sharp scissors or a knife. This set is specifically designed for high-end Shure headphones, but should work on similar designs, too.

Custom Options: Soundmolds, Snugs, Westone

Earbuds are generally made as a one-size-fits-all solution; while some come in packs of three or more, they’re all round and meant to stay in with a general fit. If you constantly use earbuds throughout your day, and are also constantly frustrated at them falling out, you may want to look into an option custom-made for your ears.

Snugs, SoundMolds, and Westone Customs all use custom-molded plastic that’s engineered to fit the folds of your earlobe and ear canal for a snug, sound-isolating fit that won’t come out even under immense pressure. They’re all extremely expensive by earbud standards—don’t expect to get out of any of those stores for less than $200. And they take a while to receive since you’ll have to meet a specialist and have custom impressions of your ears taken. But if you’re looking for the ultimate in both fit and sound, it might be worth the time and money.