Save Big on Govee Smart Lighting During This One-Day Sale

Our favorite low-cost smart lighting brand is back with a killer sale. Now’s your chance to save up to 30% on Govee smart lighting products, including the company’s popular smart strip lights. This sale ends on March 22nd at 3 AM ET (12 AM PT), so don’t wait!
Here’s everything available during Govee’s one-day sale:
- Govee RGBIC LED Strip Lights (32.8ft): $38 ($9.60 off)
- Govee RGBIC LED Strip Lights (16.4ft): $26 ($6.60 off)
- Govee Flood Lights Outdoor (4-pack): $80 ($25 off)
- Govee Smart Outdoor String Lights (48ft): $30 ($12.60 off)
- Govee Smart Outdoor String Lights (48ft 2-pack): $56 ($24 off)
I strongly suggest going for Govee’s smart strip lights, which are a killer deal even at full price. Not only do they feature robust app and voice controls, but you can customize them to show gradients of different colored light (or even pre-made animations).
Additionally, these Govee strip lights feature a diffusion layer to keep the light soft and even. Most strip lights don’t offer any diffusion at this price, which makes them look like weird little dots.
And if you’re trying to illuminate the outside of your home, Govee’s smart flood lights are a solid option. They can sit on the ground or mount to the wall, and they feature customizable colors, scheduling controls, and voice controls with Alexa or Google Assistant.
Govee RGBIC LED Strip Lights, 32.8ft WiFi Color Changing LED Lights, APP Control with Segmented Control Smart Color Picking, Works with Alexa and Google Assistant, Music LED Lights for Bedroom, Party
Save 20% on 32.8 feet of Govee smart Strip Lights. These lights are fully customizable, allowing you to program multiple colors at once. They also feature Google Assistant and Alexa compatibility.
Govee 96ft(2 Pack 48ft) Smart Outdoor String Lights, Wi-Fi Control, Outdoor Patio Lights Work with Alexa, 30 Dimmable Warm White LED Bulbs for Decor, Waterproof, Christmas Decor
Get a big pack of Govee's smart Outdoor String Lights for $24 off!