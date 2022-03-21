Samsung’s Spring Sales Event Slashes Prices on Phones, TVs, Soundbars, and More

Spring is here, and Samsung’s ready to fill your home with its products. The company is slashing prices on phones, appliances, TVs, and audio devices through March 27th, with crazy bundles and flash sales.
We will keep this list up to date with the latest Samsung sales through March 27th. If you don’t feel like looking through our list, go ahead and check out every deal on the Samsung website.
Sales of the Day (Expiries 3/22)
- Galaxy Watch 4 get $60 instant rebate + save $185 when you trade in an old device.
- Save $1,500 on 130″ Class The Premiere LSP9T 4K Smart Laser Projector.
- 24″ CRG5 Gaming Monitor $60 instant rebate.
- Select washer and dryer pairs get $100 instant rebate (when you buy a pair).
Sales of the Week (Expires March 27 While Supplies Last)
- Get $200 off the Freestyle Portable Projector with the purchase of the Galaxy
S22 Ultra.
- Save up to $300 off an eligible soundbar when you purchase a 2021 QLED or
UHD TV (select models).
- Save $500 when you purchase together a qualifying Terrace Outdoor TV and
Terrace Outdoor Soundbar.
- Get 10% off the purchase of select Premium Laundry pairs and the Galaxy S22, Z
Fold 3, or Z Flip 3.
- Receive 30% off the Galaxy Watch 4 with purchase of a premium appliance.
- Buy any Galaxy Watch 4 and get $75 off Galaxy Buds 2 or Buds Live, or $100 off Galaxy Buds Pro.
- Save up to $650 on select BESPOKE refrigerators and 8K Neo QLED TVs.
Bear in mind that these deals may expire early depending on customer demand. If you’re in the market for any of these products, I suggest buying them now.
