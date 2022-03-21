Does the 2022 iPhone SE Have a Larger Battery?

Apple’s latest third-generation iPhone SE has a lot to offer compared to previous models. From fast 5G speeds and more RAM to an upgraded A15 processor. However, the biggest question for buyers is whether or not the 2022 iPhone SE has a bigger battery.

Apple’s smaller iPhone SE has remained a popular option with buyers since the first model arrived in 2016 and then a bigger model in 2020. That said, battery life was one of the biggest problems for both phones, but thankfully, Apple promises better battery life with the 2022 iPhone SE.

We have good news for those curious about whether or not battery life will be better on the latest 2022 model. Not only does Apple promise a two-hour increase in video playback or streaming, but teardowns have revealed a physically larger battery in the iPhone SE 5G.

2016 iPhone SE Battery: 1,624 mAh

2020 iPhone SE Battery: 1,821 mAh

2022 iPhone SE Battery: 2,018 mAh

Thanks to a teardown video of Apple’s new 3rd gen iPhone SE that arrived in early 2022, we can see the company added a battery that’s roughly 10% bigger than previous models.

As a result, Apple is comfortable claiming this phone can last for up to 15 hours of video playback, up to 10 hours of video streaming, and nearly 50 hours of audio playback. As a comparison, the older 2020 model only lasted 13 hours for video playback, around eight hours during streaming, and 40 hours during audio playback. So essentially, this new model received a huge step-up when it comes to daily use.

So, yes. The new 2022 iPhone SE has a larger battery, extended playback and usage estimates and should give owners peace of mind that it’ll make it through an entire day on a single charge.

And while we wish Apple had made it a little thicker and added an even bigger battery, keeping the size and design exactly the same as previous models means all the best iPhone SE cases still fit.