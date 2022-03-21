Apple TV App Blocks Rentals, Purchases and More on Android TV

If you’ve noticed the Apple TV app no longer lets you rent or purchase content on Android TV or Google TV, you’re not alone. This week we learned that the Apple TV app would no longer allow users to buy content through Google’s services, and that’s a big deal.

Apple TV users could buy or rent shows and use Apple’s billing system for the last year or so, but that’s no longer the case on select devices. If you own a Sony or TCL TV, Chromecast device, or anything that runs Android TV or Google TV, you can no longer make Apple TV purchases unless you use an iPhone, iPad, or another streaming device.

The situation was first spotted by FlatPanelsHD and 9to5Google, showing that the option to buy or rent anything from the Apple TV store disappeared, and now we’re learning subscriptions are a no-go. You’ll still be able to access everything you’ve previously paid for, and moving forward with new purchases won’t be as easy.

According to other reports online, the problem revolves around Apple not wanting to let Google get a percentage of purchases through the Play Store billing system. As a result, it had a temporary exception from Google to use its own Apple process, and that deal expired. If true, it looks like another situation where two big companies are fighting, resulting in users dealing with the fallout.

Now, when you go to buy or rent something from Apple TV on Android TV, you’ll see a “how to watch” button directing you to other Apple products or “supported streaming devices” to complete the purchase.

Those who use Apple TV on Google TV streaming devices will need an iPhone, iPad, or another device to buy or rent content first, then they’ll be able to access it on their TV. However, from what we can see on the Apple TV support pages, you can still buy or rent through the Apple TV app on Roku devices, Xbox and Playstation consoles, select smart TVs from Samsung or LG, and of course, any of Apple’s products.