Roku Gets the Chromecast’s Best Feature In a New Update

In the coming weeks, Roku OS 11 will roll out to streaming sticks, smart TVs, and Roku accessories. This update includes some unexpected improvements, including a new Roku Photo Streams screensaver, which effectively replicates our favorite Chromecast feature.

As you may know, Chromecast can pull images from Google Photos into a slideshow screensaver. Roku’s new Photo Streams screensaver does a similar thing—you upload images to your streaming stick or smart TV through the Roku app, and these images become a slideshow screensaver when your Roku sits idle for too long.

The benefit here, of course, is that Roku Photo Streams should work even without an internet connection (since the photos are saved locally on your streaming stick or TV). But Roku isn’t skimping on fancy internet features—the company says you can actually share Photo Streams with friends and family through its app.

Other noteworthy Roku OS 11 features include new Sound Modes for Roku soundbars and speakers (Standard, Dialogue, Movie, Music, and Night mode), plus a Speech Clarity setting that automatically makes voices more audible in your favorite shows or movies.

And for those who always want new content, the Roku home screen now features a What to Watch tab. This tab suggests shows, movies, and services based on your viewing history, plus any notable additions to streaming services or trending content.

While it hasn’t published a list of devices that will receive the update, Roku OS 11 will roll out to streaming sticks, smart TVs, and speakers over the coming weeks.