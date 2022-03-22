Insta360 One RS Camera Debuts With More Power and a 4K Boost Lens

Today, Insta360 has announced the successor to its modular action camera with interchangeable lenses. The new Insta360 One RS packs more power, built-in stabilization, new features, and an all-new 4K lens with more to love.

Insta360’s One R camera and its interchangeable lens system arrived in 2020 and was an excellent 360-degrees camera that could quickly swap into a capable 4K action camera. The modular design allowed owners to use it anyway they’d like, and now it’s even better.

Like the original R, the new One RS has three main components that all pack together into one camera. The central body core houses the screen, buttons, USB-C port, microSD slot, and the brains behind the camera. Then, there’s a lens and a red battery base. Users can quickly snap off the 360-degree lens for a 4K lens or even a 1-inch sensor for stunning videos or images.

With the new Insta360 One RS, adventurists can take advantage of all of that and more, thanks to upgrades across the board and an all-new 48MP 4K Boost Lens with 6K cinematic widescreen video. Here’s a quick teaser video of it in action.

The Insta 360 One RS takes everything that made the original great, then makes it better. The main body core comes with a powerful new processor with better built-in image stabilization, an extra microphone for improved audio, higher water resistance, 50% faster WiFi transfers, and a quick menu option for easy changes on the fly.

While all those changes are great, the most notable one is built-in FlowState Image Stabilization. Now, users don’t have to fire up the Insta360 app to apply the company’s proprietary image stabilization. Instead, videos already have it, and you’ll be able to share buttery smooth clips to social media instantly.

Additionally, the One RS has a neat “Instant Zoom” function where users can continue capturing stunning video at a 2.7x digital zoom with the tap of a button. This way, you can get closer to the action than ever before. The company also redesigned the mounting bracket for ease of use and a quick-release mechanism, making it easier to swap between lenses.

The company is also releasing an upgraded 4K Boost Lens since it discontinued the original 4K lens. This new model is a powerful 1/2″ 48MP image sensor capable of shooting sharp 4K 60FPS videos or capturing 48MP photos. In addition to being a better sensor overall, it also features Active HDR recording and the ability to shoot 6K widescreen clips in a 2.35:1 ratio for a cinematic look and feel.

The new Insta360 One RS camera system is available starting March 22nd at retailers, the Insta360 website, or Amazon. Since the design is entirely modular, several configurations are available starting at $299, or you can get the Twin Edition with the latest 4K Boost Lens and the famous 360 lenses for $549.