Maserati’s First Electric SUV Is Pretty in Picture, Light in Details

Maserati just unveiled the second vehicle in its all-electric Folgore lineup, the Grecale compact SUV. It launches in 2023, sometime after the Folgore GranTurismo. And while we already know a ton about this car’s features, the most important details are still missing.

The electric Folgore Grecale features a 400-volt architecture, which is pretty standard for EVs, plus a custom version of the Giorgio platform that’s featured in the Alfa Romeo Stelvio. (Which is a bit ironic, as Alfa Romero is currently transitioning to Stellantis’ EV platform.)

As for the Folgore Grecale’s range, battery size, and charging speed—that’s a mystery!

But we do know that the car packs a Sonus (not Sonos) 3D sound system with 14 speakers (or 21 speakers at a High Premium trim). Additionally, the Grecale EV features a trident logo in its grille, a hatchback trunk, a dual-screen infotainment system, and a “Folgore” detail near the driver-side door.

Like other vehicles in Maserati’s lineup, the Grecale will be available with several different powertrains. Customers who don’t want the EV can get the hybrid Grecale Moderna or Grecale GT, or even the gas-powered Grecale Trofeo.

The Grecale Trofeo is pretty neat, by the way. Its V6 engine is based on the Maserati MC20 sportscar’s famous Nettuno engine. While Maserati is shy on the details, it certainly sounds like the Grecale Trofeo is a speedy little SUV.

Maserati intends to offer electric versions of all its vehicles by 2025. The company will slowly phase out hybrid and ICE vehicles in the years after, with the goal of going all-electric by 2030.

Customers who are interested in the Grecale SUV will need to wait until next year. While Maserati hasn’t announced pricing for the EV or ICE models, the hybrid Grecale GT starts at $63,500. The Grecale Moderna Limited Edition, which you can only get with an online reservation, starts at $77,400.

