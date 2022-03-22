Sonos Could Take Over Your TV With a “Home Theater” Streaming Device

Sonos is well known for its high-end soundbars and speakers, but something bigger could be next. We’re hearing the company wants to go from streaming audio to streaming video and live TV with an all-new Sonos experience.

According to Protocol, Sonos is looking to hire several people to work on its “home theater OS project.” As if there weren’t already enough streaming platforms, it sounds like Sonos wants to be the next TV streaming service we all subscribe to.

The report states that Sonos has been looking at several different approaches to break into the lucrative TV streaming market, and this could be the first sign of things to come. And while our first thought was that Sonos could be preparing to offer its popular S2 app for controlling speakers directly on TVs, the job listings suggest much more than that.

Sonos isn’t just looking for people to work on audio products. A slew of new job listings suggests the company wants to hire an executive with streaming media experience and someone to manage streaming partnerships.

Plus, there’s a listing for a User experience lead, “designing UX for consumer-facing products across mobile (both iOS and Android) and/or TV that have successfully shipped.” This job listing states that the job includes working “across device surfaces (mobile, television, tablet, and HW remote) to deliver a next-generation content delivery experience,” similar to Android TV.

Furthermore, the Chief Innovation Officer at Sonos, Nick Millington, has a listing on LinkedIn that says he’s working on “a new home theater project.” He wants help from anyone experienced in streaming media such as “audio, video, games, sports, music, news, movies, TV, news, podcasts.”

Looking at all those new job options at Sonos, it’s pretty clear that the company’s new “home theater project” could be an operating system that would run on a smart speaker or streaming device similar to Roku OS. That way, one media box powers your entire entertainment experience, including the content and audio. Either way, we’ll have to wait and see.