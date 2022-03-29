Satechi USB4 C-to-C Cable Review: Better Than Your Included USB-C Cable



$24.99-$29.99

While the USB-C cable that came with your laptop or gaming console may seem “good enough,” cables designed with USB4 technology offer blazing-fast charging speeds. The versatility and durability of Satechi’s USB4 C-to-C cables makes it well-worth upgrading from the basic cable under your desk.

Here's What We Like Quality durability

Lightning-fast charging

Supports 8K content

Great for mobile charging And What We Don't No extra-long option

Fairly pricy

Impressive Cable Quality

I love the extreme durability of quality braided cables, so this pair of USB4 C-to-C cables impressed me right out of the box. Both the 10-inch and 2.6-feet models are easily coiled and tucked away for fast charging on the go, and their sturdy metal connectors feel solid and are likely to survive for far longer than the cheap rubber-lined cables you may already own.

Need for Speed

It’s difficult to emphasize to anyone who still believes that their current USB-C cables are adequate for charging their mobile tech, but my devices charged noticeably faster when paired with the Satechi USB-C PD GaN Wall Charger as opposed to their respective original chargers.

For example, my Nintendo Switch Lite was fully charged in just two hours with the Satechi cable, as opposed to three hours using the handheld’s original charger, allowing me to get back to playing Super Smash Bros. Ultimate that much sooner. My Surface Laptop 4 charged noticeably quicker via the Satechi cables too.

In short, if every second counts when it comes to charging your mobile devices, the quality-of-life improvement that comes with buying a USB4 cable is well worth the investment.

Handy Versatility—Compatibility, 8K Video, and Data Transfer

Charging aside, Satechi’s high-end USB-C cables are surprisingly handy to keep around the home office. Not only are these cables universally compatible across pretty much any Apple or Windows device with a USB-C port (iPhones aside,) but they’re also backward compatible with Thunderbolt 3 and USB-C devices too.

Although 8K monitors have quite a way to go before they’re commonplace, these cables are capable of a reliably smooth 8K video output. This makes them a great option for 4K and 1080p streaming and gaming as well.

The high-end USB4 technology baked into each Satechi cable particularly shines when they’re used for multi-screen displays, as they provide impressive data transfer rates of up to 40Gbps.

One Short Caveat: Where Are the Longer Sizes?

There’s a lot to appreciate about the charging speed, rugged design, and usefulness of these two Satechi USB4 C-to-C cables, but there is a size problem. The two sizes offered, 10-inch and 2.6-feet, are perfect for desktop setups, linking devices together via a Thunderbolt hub, or utilizing your car’s dashboard to charge a newer Android smartphone and play music.

However, these relatively small cables are a poor choice for larger entertainment centers and anyone who simply needs a longer reach between devices.

Final Thoughts

If you need to charge your devices appreciably more quickly than what your bargain bin cables can provide, travel often, work on multiple displays, or need a durable cable that was built to last, I recommend investing in a new Satechi USB4 C-to-C cable for daily use. Sure, it would be nice if Satechi released a convenient six-foot option to cover the one advantage that affordable USB-C cables have over these speedy braided cables, but if placing my tech a little closer together means getting a full battery that much faster, I’m willing to make that sacrifice.