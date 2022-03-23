Tesla Wants to Finish the Cybertruck This Year, According to Elon Musk

We have some good news if you’re one of the million or more people who pre-ordered a Tesla Cybertruck and are patiently awaiting updates. Elon Musk recently stated the company still wants to complete Cybertruck development this year and start production in 2023.

Tesla first unveiled the exciting yet controversial Cybertruck in 2019, and since then, we’ve seen delay after delay. Initially set for a 2021 release date, the arrival slowly slipped into 2022, and now we’re unsure when it’s coming.

The latest official statement arrived in January when Elon Musk said no new vehicles were coming in 2022, and the company “plans to start working on the Cybertruck next year.” That was a bleak outlook, but things are looking up already.

While the company’s primary focus isn’t on the truck right now, as Tesla confirmed it’d continue its efforts on the Model Y, AI, full self-driving, and the new Tesla robot, the Cybertruck isn’t forgotten.

Instead, Tesla aims to slowly keep working on the futuristic electric truck and potentially even finish the Cybertruck design and development within 8-9 months. If it manages to do that, we could see production begin in 2023 in time for a release date later that same year.

This week Tesla officially kicked off deliveries of its popular Model Y SUV from the new factory in Berlin. During the launch event, Tesla’s Elon Musk had this to say about the Cybertruck and when it could potentially hit the streets.

“We want to complete the development of Cybertruck this year and be ready for production next year.” — Elon Musk.

Between working on several projects at once, the difficulties of creating the first vehicle with a unique cold-rolled steel design, not to mention adding meaningful upgrades to battle the competition, it makes sense that the Cybertruck is taking longer than expected.

At this point, no one knows precisely what to expect. However, this aligns with previous statements, so if all goes well, we could finally see the Cybertruck on the road near the end of next year or in early 2024.