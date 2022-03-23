Samsung Could Help Shrink the iPhone 15’s Face ID Notch

iPhone 15 Pro leaks claim Apple will be making significant changes to the screen on its new smartphone range. And while we already have a good idea of what to expect from Apple’s iPhone 14 later this year, it’s never too early to start thinking about the iPhone 15 coming in 2023.

For those unaware, reports suggest Apple will ditch the notch later this year and instead use a controversial i-shaped cutout on the iPhone 14 for Face ID. And while that’s neat, things could get even better with the upcoming iPhone 15 Pro.

According to the Korean website The Elec, Samsung Display will provide all-new technology that houses a camera and more under the screen, which Apple will use to completely hide the Face ID sensors on its high-end iPhone 15 Pro in 2023. However, this report states the new design will only apply to the iPhone 15 Pro line.

It sounds like Apple will continue working on its vision of the iPhone as “a single slab of glass,” with an all-screen front design. To back up these iPhone 15 Pro claims, Apple analyst Ross Young suggests the company will introduce an under-display Face ID system in 2023. It’s not just the camera, either, as Face ID uses IR sensors and more to scan a face and unlock securely.

That said, the reports don’t mention whether both the IR system and the camera will hide under the screen, or if Apple only intends to hide the sensors, which would still leave a small circular cutout for the front-facing camera.

And while we’ve seen an under-display camera from Samsung already on the Galaxy Z Fold 3, the technology still needs some improvements. Samsung added a selfie camera under the screen, but the Pixels are a lot bigger, and they can interfere with the display, words, and more. Making that same under-screen technology even bigger to house all of Apple’s sensors certainly won’t be easy.

Considering the iPhone 15 Pro won’t get released until late 2023, Samsung and Apple still have plenty of time to perfect the technology. That said, Face ID secures Apple Pay, too, meaning Apple won’t use anything that’s not perfect, so we’re taking these reports with a grain of salt.