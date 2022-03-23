Eero Launches One of the Most Affordable Wi-Fi 6E Mesh Kits

While most companies and ISPs are pushing for Wi-Fi 6 adoption, you should seriously consider a next-gen Wi-Fi 6E system. The Wi-Fi 6E standard opens a new 6GHz wireless channel in your home, decreasing network congestion and increasing wireless speeds. Now, Eero is finally offering a Wi-Fi 6E mesh kit, and it’s a steal.

The all-new Eero Pro 6E utilizes the 6GHz wireless band to offer speeds up to 1.3Gbps. Each node in the Pro 6E kit covers around 2,000 square feet of your home with ultra-fast Wi-Fi, and thanks to reduced congestion, the Pro 6E system can handle 100 connected devices—perfect for smart homes.

Each Pro 6E node features two Ethernet jacks. One supports 2.5Gbps wired speeds, while the other hits 1Gbps. Bear in mind that these are just theoretical top speeds. Every home is different, so real-world speeds will vary.

Of course, the Pro SE three-pack costs $700. That’s pretty expensive, but it’s nearly half the price of the competition. Amazon chose to use a tri-band design with these routers, which may explain the low price, as most Wi-Fi 6E systems are quad-band. (That said, the Pro 6E isn’t necessarily a top-of-the-line 6E router.)

For those who want fast whole-home internet at a much lower price, Amazon also launched an Eero 6+ kit. It’s the most affordable gigabit Wi-Fi system in Eero’s lineup, and honestly, it’s a killer deal.

While the Eero 6+ doesn’t support the 6GHz band, it supports wireless speeds up to a gigabit, each node covers 1,500 square feet, and the the system works with up to 75 connected devices. There’s also 160MHz channel support, which should improve Wi-Fi speeds with compatible devices.

You can order the Eero Pro 6E three-pack now for $700, or just buy one node for $300. For those who want to save a bit of money, the Eero 6+ three-pack costs just $300.