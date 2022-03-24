OnePlus 10 Pro U.S. Release Details Coming March 31st

If you’ve been waiting for the OnePlus 10 Pro to launch in the United States or other regions, the wait is almost over. While the phone arrived back in January for those in China, the company is finally reading to release its flagship phone elsewhere.

While we know just about everything about the OnePlus 10 Pro already, the company could have a few tricks up its sleeve. This week, OnePlus confirmed the 10 Pro’s global launch event takes place on March 31st, where we’ll find out every remaining detail.

The launch event kicks off on March 31st at 10 am ET. More importantly, this event is where we’ll finally learn when the flagship OnePlus 10 Pro is coming to the United States, Europe, and other regions, not to mention how much it’ll cost.

In a press release to media, OnePlus states, “The launch event will give users the chance to learn more about the device, its competitive advantage, the official price in North America, and more.” Remember that we don’t expect any hardware changes, and OxygenOS 12 should still be the software powering the phone.

As a reminder, the OnePlus 10 Pro (at least in China) comes equipped with the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, powering a big 6.7-inch 1440p 120Hz OLED display, 5,000 mAh battery, 80W wired charging, a trio of capable cameras on the back, and should give devices like the Galaxy S22 and Pixel 6 Pro a run for their money.

All we need to know is when we can buy one, what type of 5G it’ll offer, and how much it’ll cost. So, stay tuned for more details.