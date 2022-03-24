Relive Iconic ‘Star Wars’ Scenes with Three New LEGO Dioramas

LEGO has announced three new Star Wars diorama sets that recreate some of the most iconic scenes in the original Star Wars trilogy. From the famous Death Star trench run to some Jedi training grounds.

These little miniature LEGO movie sets are absolutely stunning and perfect for any fan. You’ll love all the attention to detail in each diorama as it sits beautifully on display. The three new LEGO Star Wars dioramas are the Death Star trench scene, Dagobah Jedi training grounds, and the classic Death Star trash compactor.

All three of these happy little buildable scenes will be available starting April 26th at varying prices, and you can even get the trash scene from Wal-Mart as an exclusive.

While the trench run is undoubtedly my favorite diorama of the three, the Death Star trash compactor is movable, and you can slide the walls and compact the scene. This set has over 800 bricks to enjoy. Princess Leia, Chewbacca, Luke Skywalker, and Han Solo minifigures are all trapped inside. And, as expected, you’ll find R2-D2 and C-3PO minifigures around the back trying to shut it off from the control panel.

As for the Star Wars trench scene, a fan favorite, you’ll complete the build with 665 LEGO bricks and enjoy every minute of it. This set has Luke’s X-Wing racing ahead of a few fighter jets on his trail, trying to shoot him down. It’s not quite as big as the other dioramas, nor are there any minifigures, but it’s also the most affordable at $59.99.

And finally, there’s an epic new LEGO Star Wars Dagobah Jedi Training diorama. I like this one too, plus it’s the largest of the trio, coming in at 1,000 bricks and nearly 12-inches long. You’ll instantly notice the stunning swampy environment full of details, including Yoda’s hut. Enjoy minifigures of Luke, Yoda, a dirty R2, and an X-Ring sinking in the swamp.

You can even see inside Yoda’s hut if you look close, although it’ll be a tight squeeze to get anything inside. Each diorama has a popular quote from each scene. This last one has the famous “Do. Or do not. There is no try,” and I love it.

All three LEGO Star Wars diorama sets are available now for pre-order, and ship starting April 26th from the links below.