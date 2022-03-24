Polestar 2 EV Heads to the US in a More Affordable Package

Polestar, the Swedish premium electric car maker jointly owned by Volvo, has announced a more affordable single-motor version of its impressive Polestar 2 EV is available today in the United States.

Until now, the EV was only available to pre-order in this configuration while the more expensive dual-motor option hit the streets. However, pre-orders have started shipping, and potential buyers can get one today or test-drive the Polestar 2 at several locations throughout the United States.

The single-motor long-range version of the Polestar 2 retails for $45,900, and that’s $4,000 less than the dual-motor model. Additionally, the company confirmed some would be able to get the premium EV for as low as $33,400 after qualifying for state and federal EV incentives. Keep in mind that the federal credit is only $7,500 in most regions and brings the price down to $38,400.

Still, at that price, the single-motor Polestar 2 is fairly affordable and a good alternative to the Tesla Model 3 that keeps getting more expensive by the month. Plus, Polestar says several packages are ready to ship in a matter of weeks, not months.

So, what do you get for that price? The single-motor Polestar 2 has a large 78-kWh battery pack that delivers 231 horsepower and nearly 270-miles of range per charge. Then, thanks to taking advantage of 150 kWh DC fast charging, owners can recharge the car to 80% in 40 minutes. Of course, it’ll be slower when you charge at home, but throwing it on the charger overnight will give you plenty of juice.

Keep in mind that the single-motor FWD model won’t have the same instant torque and 0-60 speeds as the dual-motor model, but it’s also more affordable. This is the latest Polestar model to arrive in the US, but the Polestar 3 SUV is on the way later this year, followed by a CUV in 2023 and a fancy sports Sedan in 2024.

Get your own Polestar 2 single-motor EV from the link below.

