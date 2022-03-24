X
Popular Searches
News

Polestar 2 EV Heads to the US in a More Affordable Package

Cory Gunther
Cory Gunther
Staff Writer

Based in Las Vegas, Cory Gunther has been writing about phones, Android, cars, and technology in general for over a decade. He’s a staff writer for Review Geek covering roundups, apps, and news. He's previously written for GottaBeMobile, SlashGear, AndroidCentral, and TechRadar, and he’s written over 6,000 articles. Read more...

About Review Geek
@xguntherc
| 1 min read
Polestar 2 EV in Cobalt Blue
Polestar

Polestar, the Swedish premium electric car maker jointly owned by Volvo, has announced a more affordable single-motor version of its impressive Polestar 2 EV is available today in the United States.

Until now, the EV was only available to pre-order in this configuration while the more expensive dual-motor option hit the streets. However, pre-orders have started shipping, and potential buyers can get one today or test-drive the Polestar 2 at several locations throughout the United States.

The single-motor long-range version of the Polestar 2 retails for $45,900, and that’s $4,000 less than the dual-motor model. Additionally, the company confirmed some would be able to get the premium EV for as low as $33,400 after qualifying for state and federal EV incentives. Keep in mind that the federal credit is only $7,500 in most regions and brings the price down to $38,400.

How Much Does it Cost to Charge an Electric Car?
RELATEDHow Much Does it Cost to Charge an Electric Car?

Still, at that price, the single-motor Polestar 2 is fairly affordable and a good alternative to the Tesla Model 3 that keeps getting more expensive by the month. Plus, Polestar says several packages are ready to ship in a matter of weeks, not months.

So, what do you get for that price? The single-motor Polestar 2 has a large 78-kWh battery pack that delivers 231 horsepower and nearly 270-miles of range per charge. Then, thanks to taking advantage of 150 kWh DC fast charging, owners can recharge the car to 80% in 40 minutes. Of course, it’ll be slower when you charge at home, but throwing it on the charger overnight will give you plenty of juice.

Keep in mind that the single-motor FWD model won’t have the same instant torque and 0-60 speeds as the dual-motor model, but it’s also more affordable. This is the latest Polestar model to arrive in the US, but the Polestar 3 SUV is on the way later this year, followed by a CUV in 2023 and a fancy sports Sedan in 2024.

Get your own Polestar 2 single-motor EV from the link below.

Polestar 2 EV

Get the Polestar 2 EV in a more affordable single-motor option starting today.

Shop Now


 

via The Verge

READ NEXT
Cory Gunther Cory Gunther
Based in Las Vegas, Cory Gunther has been writing about phones, Android, cars, and technology in general for over a decade. He’s a staff writer for Review Geek covering roundups, apps, and news. He's previously written for GottaBeMobile, SlashGear, AndroidCentral, and TechRadar, and he’s written over 6,000 articles. Read Full Bio »

The above article may contain affiliate links, which help support Review Geek.