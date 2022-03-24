X
Chevy’s Equinox EV Poses for Teaser Video, Looks Better Than the Bolt

The Chevy Equinox EV in red.
Chevrolet

Earlier this year, Chevy showed off an all-electric version of the Equinox at CES. We’re now getting our second sneak peek at the affordable, gorgeous EV in a short teaser video. Plus, Chevy is using a new Equinox logo to highlight the car’s switch from gas to electric power.

While we can’t glean any substantial info from this short video, it gives us a close look at the Equinox EV’s exterior, which looks pretty futuristic when compared to existing Equinox models. The most notable feature is a visor-styled headlight, which looks similar to what Chevy is using in the Silverado electric pickup truck.

Other details include a two-tone paint job—it seems that Equinox EVs will come with white or black roofs, regardless of their body paint. There’s also a charging port in front of the driver-side door, which may help the Equinox EV stand out from ICE models, plus some Tesla-style door handles that sit flush with the car’s body.

As with other electrified vehicles in Chevy’s lineup, the Equinox features a blue, boxy “E” in its logo. It’s a bit less exciting than the Chevy Bolt logo, but hey, the Equinox EV looks cooler than the Bolt, so I guess it’s a decent trade-off.

The Chevy Equinox EV is expected to start around $30,000. Other details, including a launch date, are unknown. Note that Chevy has already announced plans for a $30,000 electric Crossover, so the rumored Equinox EV pricing may be a bit off.

Source: Chevy via CNET Road Show

