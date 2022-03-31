Satechi 30W USB-C PD GaN Wall Charger Review: Big Power, Tiny Package

8/10 ? 1 - Absolute Hot Garbage

2 - Sorta Lukewarm Garbage

3 - Strongly Flawed Design

4 - Some Pros, Lots Of Cons

5 - Acceptably Imperfect

6 - Good Enough to Buy On Sale

7 - Great, But Not Best-In-Class

8 - Fantastic, with Some Footnotes

9 - Shut Up And Take My Money

10 - Absolute Design Nirvana Rating: Price: $29.99

Frequent travelers have nightmares about waking up just before heading out, only to cringe when they see their smartphone is running on fumes—but serious mobile tech enthusiasts should keep a Satechi 30W USB-C PD GaN Wall Charger on hand to charge their devices far faster than expected.

Here's What We Like Impressive charge speed

Foldable prongs

Featherweight And What We Don't Doesn’t include USB-C cable

Blazing Speed

The era of leaving your iPhone on the charger overnight to sacrifice full power for a lesser battery capacity over time is over. This powerful 30W USB-C charger is surprisingly efficient. I tested Satechi’s GaN wall charger alongside a pair of their USB4 C-to-C cables with my Nintendo Switch Lite and Microsoft Surface Laptop 4, and both devices recharged approximately 30% faster than if I had plugged in their respective chargers. If you’ve never heard of or tried a Gallium nitride (GaN), charger, you’re missing out. These models tend to be slimmer and much speedier than the average USB-C charger.

Anyone who simply can’t wait for their iPad, Android phone, or MacBook Air to become fully charged should invest in one of these little powerhouses.

Premium Portability

Everyone runs the risk of warped cables and bent electrical prongs any time they take their charger along for the ride, but this cleverly designed model makes it easy to haphazardly toss in your bag without a care. Not only is it lightweight at a mere 1.5 ounces and particularly compact at just 1.81×1.06 inches, this Satechi wall charger’s electrical prongs safely fold inward, so you can rest easy knowing that this sturdy aluminum device will survive the journey.

Another bonus of having an extra-small wall charger is the ability to set it up in cramped outlet spaces that are awkward or impossible to place a bulkier model.

Speaking of electrical prongs, this charger is available in two versions to fit both US and EU outlets.

USB-C Cable Not Included

The raw charging speed, connectivity between a huge selection of devices, and durability of this powerful wall charger are all prime reasons to pick one up for yourself, but it’s unfortunate that Satechi doesn’t offer a wall charger and cable combo purchase.

So if you want a premium matching Satechi USB C-to-C cable to recharge your gear right out of the box, prepare to pay another $24.99 to $29.99 on top of the $29.99 wall charger. Don’t get me wrong, this high-end setup is worth every penny, but the option to buy both together at a slight discount would’ve been a nice option.

Faster Charging, Fewer Worries

A new wall charger may seem superfluous if the one that came with your tech works just fine, but that’s only because you haven’t experienced how a Satechi 30W USB-C PD GaN Wall Charger can power up your devices at least 30% faster than what you may be used to. This durable, small, and speedy wall charger is an especially attractive model for frequent travelers and anyone who needs to stay connected with their favorite mobile devices.