Save Up to $300 on a Microsoft Surface Pro 8

Every configuration of the Surface Pro 8 tablet is currently on sale. Most models get an impressive $200 discount, while one mid-tier configuration is $300 off. If you’re looking for a killer 2-in-1 Windows tablet, now’s the time to take the plunge.

The Surface Pro 8 is twice as fast as its predecessor, packing 11th gen Intel Core chips. It features a larger 13-inch display with a new 120Hz variable refresh rate, two USB-C Thunderbolt 4 ports, a user-replaceable SSD, and backward compatibility with old accessories.

All things considered, the base model Surface Pro 8 is a steal at the discounted price of $900. It features the Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage.

Those who want the best-possible deal should grab the mid-range Core i5 model, which features 512GB of storage. It’s $300 off during this sale, brining its price down to just $1,100. That’s what you’d usually pay for the base model!

Even the Core i7 configurations of Surface Pro 8 are on sale, which is pretty awesome. Certain specs, such as a 1TB SSD and 16GB of RAM, are exclusive to these more expensive Core i7 configurations.

You can order the discounted Surface Pro 8 on the Microsoft Store, at Amazon, or on Best Buy. All stores are running the exact same sale.